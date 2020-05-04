Nicole Kidman to Produce Amazon Adaptation of Kimberly McCreight’s ‘A Good Marriage’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Nicole Kidman is attached to executive produce a series adaptation of the Kimberly McCreight novel “A Good Marriage” currently in development at Amazon, Variety has learned exclusively.

Kidman will executive produce under her Blossom Films banner, along with Blossom Films’ Per Saari. The project falls under Blossom Films’ first-look deal at Amazon. David Farr is attached to write the adaptation. Farr previously created Amazon’s series adaptation of “Hanna,” with Farr having also written the screenplay for the film on which the series was based. His other credits include creating AMC’s adaptation of “The Night Manager” and writing for the BBC One series “Spooks.”

In “A Good Marriage,” a woman’s brutal murder in upscale Park Slope, Brooklyn reveals the perilous compromises some couples make—and the secrets they keep—in order to stay together, whatever the cost.

McCreight’s other novels include “Reconstructing Amelia,” “Where They Found Her,” and “The Outliers” trilogy. Blossom Films is developing “Reconstructing Amelia” as an HBO film, while Lionsgate has optioned “The Outliers” to develop as a film.

“A Good Marriage” marks the latest book adaptation Kidman has taken on in recent years. She previously found great success executive producing and starring in the HBO series adaptation of “Big Little Lies,” which won five Emmys and four Golden Globes for its first season, including best actress in a limited series for Kidman at both awards shows. She is also starring in and executive producing the upcoming HBO limited series “The Undoing,” based on the novel “You Should Have Known” by Jean Hanff Korelitz, as well as a series adaptation of “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” at Hulu.

At Amazon, Kidman and Blossom are also currently developing an adaptation of Janelle Brown’s “Pretty Things,” with Reed Morano attached to direct, and Janice Lee’s “The Expatriates,” with Lulu Wang attached to direct.

Kidman is repped by CAA, Media Talent Group, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Farr is repped by Paradigm, Curtis Brown Group, and Bookman/ Gasmer Agency.