Fox News Allegedly Paid $4 Million Settlement to Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Former Assistant Following Claims (Report)

Fox News paid a settlement valued as much as $4 million to an assistant to former “The Five” host Kimberly Guilfoyle – now a senior member of President Donald’s Trump’s re-election campaign – after that staffer detailed allegations of harassment in a draft complaint, according to a report in The New Yorker.

The report, citing “two well-informed sources,” said Fox News paid the female assistant the money in exchange for keeping the matter from going to trial. Fox News declined to comment on the report.

Allegations about Guilfoyle have surfaced in the past. When she departed Fox News Channel in 2018, The Huffington Post reported that Fox News had investigated allegations of inappropriate behavior, including allegations of harassment. An attorney representing her at the time denied the claims.

But the New Yorker report adds new details, alleging Guilfoyle would sometimes walk naked in front of the assistant when requiring her to work at her apartment, and would show her lewd images of men.

In a statement to The New Yorker, Guilfoyle said that in a “30-year career working for the SF District Attorney’s Office, the LA District Attorney’s Office, in media and in politics, I have never engaged in any workplace misconduct of any kind. During my career, I have served as a mentor to countless women, with many of whom I remain exceptionally close to this day.”

Guilfoyle has enjoyed a widening profile since leaving Fox News Channel. She is romantically linked to Donald Trump, Jr., and made a notable appearance at the most recent Republican National Convention. She is the finance chair for Trump’s campaign.