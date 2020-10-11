Kim Kardashian West Donates $1 Million to Armenia Fund Amid Ongoing Conflict With Azerbaijan

Kim Kardashian West announced on Saturday that she is donating $1 million to Armenia Fund.

Conflict erupted again between Armenia and Azerbaijan in late September over the Nagorno-Karabakh region and has resulted in the use of long-range weaponry on both sides. The two countries have accused each other of violating the terms of a ceasefire that was declared on Saturday.

Kardashian West — whose late father, Robert Kardashian, is Armenian — revealed her donation in a short video posted to her Instagram in which she encouraged her fans to support Armenia.

“I’ve been speaking out about the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh and having conversations with so many others to bring further awareness to the crisis that we cannot allow to advance,” Kardashian West said. “My thoughts and prayers are with the brave men, women and children. I want everyone to remember that despite the distance that separates us, we are not limited by borders and we are one global Armenian nation together.”

Kardashian West also explained that donations to the Armenia Fund go toward helping civilians who have been impacted or displaced by the conflict, through food, shelter, medical care and other necessary supplies.

Kardashian West’s siblings, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, also made social media posts for the cause, though they did not disclose their donation amounts. The videos aired during an Armenia Fund telethon on Saturday that raised more than $30 million. Other celebrities, such as Elton John, Cardi B and Offset, have voiced their support for Armenia on social media, but later took down their posts after backlash from supporters of Azerbaijan.

Kardashian West visited Armenia twice during the filming of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians;” once in 2015 to baptize her daughter, North, and again last year, during which Kardashian West was baptized with her other three children, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Watch Kardashian West’s full video below.