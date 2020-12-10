Kardashians Set New Content Pact With Hulu

The Kardashian clan has relocated to Hulu.

The family that spawned E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and numerous other reality series has set a deal to create content for Hulu. Details were sparse, but Disney said content featuring members of the Kardashian Jenner family — Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie — would begin airing in late 2021.

The Hulu pact comes as the family is preparing to bring “KUWTK” to an end after 20 seasons next year. The show turned the family into reality TV superstars and entrepreneurs with incredibly lucrative side businesses. Kris Jenner is the family matriarch while Kim Kardashian emerged early on as celebrity magnet — which only increased with her 2014 marriage to hip hop superstar Kanye West.

Disney announced the surprise deal as part of Thursday’s Disney Plus Investor Day presentation. The content will run exclusively on Hulu and on Disney’s Star service serving India and other territories.

