Kim Fields Joins Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps in Netflix Multi-Camera Comedy ‘The Upshaws’

Will Thorne

Kim Fields arrives at the 47th International Emmy Awards gala at the Hilton Hotel, in New York2019 International Emmy Awards - Arrivals, New York, USA - 25 Nov 2019
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Kim Fields, who is known for her roles in classic sitcoms like “Facts of Life” and “Living Single,” has joined Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps in a new Netflix multi-cam comedy titled “The Upshaws.”

The series, which was ordered by the streamer in August 2019, centers on a working-class African American family in Indiana struggling to make it work and make it right without the blueprints to do it.

Fields will star as Regina Upshaw, Lucretia’s (Sykes) sister and Bennie’s (Epps) high school sweetheart, now wife, and the mother of his three children. Regina works in medical billing at a local hospital and struggles to stay upbeat and keep her family happy and her husband in check while pursuing goals of her own.

Epps’ Bennie Upshaw is described as the lovable, charming, thug-adjacent head of the Upshaw family. Sykes’ Lucretia is someone who collects disability after falling from a jetway at the airport. She is a real estate owner and silent partner in Bennie’s garage, only stomaching his antics for her sister.

More recently, Kim starred in and served as an executive producer on Lifetime’s “You Light Up My Christmas.” She also directed HBO’s “Insecure” season 3 show-in-a-show “Kev’yn,” which was itself a parody of “Living Single,” and is set to guest star in a season 4 episode of the Issa Rae comedy.

Fields is represented by Art Rutter and Michelle Grant at Critical Mass Management.

Sykes will executive produce and serve as co-showrunner in addition to starring in “The Upshaws,” with Regina Hicks serving as showrunner and executive producer. Epps will also executive produce, along with Page Hurwitz of Push It Productions, Dan Spilo, and Niles Kirchner.

