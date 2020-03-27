×

'Killing Eve' Season 3 Premiere Moved Up By Two Weeks

Will Thorne

Great news “Killing Eve” fans, AMC has announced it is moving up the season 3 premiere by two weeks.

The acclaimed Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer series will now debut its third season on Sunday, April 12. The move comes as networks, cablers and streamers all contend with the programming and scheduling nightmare being caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

AMC, for instance, was forced to suspend production on both “The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead,” meaning a substantial zombie-shaped hole will likely need to be filled in the network’s schedule.

“We know how adored this series is and we know how keen people are for great content right now,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “This season of ‘Killing Eve’ digs deep psychologically, and with actors like Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw the results are nothing short of astonishing. We literally couldn’t wait for fans to see it.”

Season 3 continues to follow the lives of Villanelle (Comer), the assassin without a job, and Eve (Oh), the ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight. All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances, and perhaps a share of their souls.

The show also stars Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Sean Delaney and Owen McDonnell, with the likes of Dame Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, Steve Pemberton, Raj Bajaj, Turlough Convery, Pedja Bjelac and Evgenia Dodina all joining for season 3.

Suzanne Heathcote, whose previous credits include fellow AMC show “Fear the Walking Dead,” is taking over the showrunner mantle for this upcoming season. Created and executive produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Killing Eve” also counts Oh, Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, and Jeff Melvoin among its EPs.

“Killing Eve” is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America and is distributed by Endeavor Content. The series is based on the “Codename Villanelle” novellas by Luke Jennings.

