‘Killing Eve’ Renewed for Season 4, No Showrunner Set

Elaine Low

Killing Eve Sandra Oh Jodie Comer SAG
CREDIT: Nick Wall/BBCAmerica

Killing Eve,’ starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, has been picked up for Season 4 by BBC America ahead of its Season 3 premiere.

“How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on U.S. television for six years,” said AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios president Sarah Barnett. “The reason for this series’ emphatic embrace is the brilliant women who breathed it into being: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and it’s fairy godmother, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle. Season 3 lead writer Suzanne Heathcote takes Eve, Villanelle and Carolyn to places more thrilling, twisted and surprising than ever. Our addicted fans will not be disappointed.”

News of the show’s renewal comes ahead of its third-season premiere, which airs in the spring.

“I am beyond thrilled that we can continue our extraordinary journey,” said executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle. “It is testament to everyone involved that we have been picked up so early – the magnificent actors, writers, directors and production team. We are extremely lucky to work with such fierce and dedicated people.”

A showrunner for Season 4 has not yet been announced. Suzanne Heathcote was the showrunner for the series’ third season, following Emerald Fennell and Phoebe Waller-Bridge helming the second and first season, respectively.

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

