‘Kids Say the Darndest Things’ With Tiffany Haddish Moves to CBS for Season 2

Some of the darndest things are happening in the television world of late.

CBS has announced that it has picked up the revival of “Kids Say the Darndest Things,” which ABC canceled earlier this year, for a second season. Tiffany Haddish will return to serve as host and executive producer.

News of the pickup comes around seven months after ABC gave the series the chop. It also represents a return to the show’s original home, as CBS aired the Bill Cosby-hosted version from 1998 to 2000.

Hailing from CBS Studios and Anvil 1893 Entertainment, the new edition will debut sometime in the 2020-21 broadcast season, with a precise premiere date yet to be announced at a later date. Casting is already underway, per CBS.

“Few things have more universal appeal and humor than the unfiltered honesty of a child, and the comedic genius of Tiffany Haddish takes that to the next level. It’s great to have ‘Kids Say’ back on CBS and part of our expanding alternative slate for 2021,” said Mitch Graham, senior vice president of alternative programming at CBS Entertainment.

The reimagined unscripted series sees Haddish interact with real kids from across the country in an unpredictable and hilarious way. The kids in question are all unrehearsed and have no filters as they share their opinions about the world the way they see it.

“I see my role as giving kids a safe environment where they can say anything they want with complete freedom and no judgement. What I love about this show is that we let kids truly be themselves. I’m the straight man here, and that’s fine with me,” added Haddish.

“Kids Say the Darndest Things” is produced in association with She Ready Productions. Eric Schotz, Bellamie Blackstone and Ruth Rivin executive produce alongside Haddish.

Haddish is represented by UTA, Ziffren Brittenham and Kovert Creative. Anvil 1893 Entertainment is repped by UTA.