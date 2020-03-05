‘Kids in the Hall’ Revival Set at Amazon

Amazon is bringing back the classic Canadian sketch comedy series “The Kids in the Hall.” This will mark Amazon’s first Canadian original series.

The streamer has ordered a new eight-episode season of the series, with original cast members Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson returning. The cast will bring back some of their classic characters in the new episodes along with some new ones. The series will be executive produced by “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels.

“Even after 30 years, ‘The Kids in the Hall’ has retained its brilliance and originality,” said executive producer, Lorne Michaels. “We are happy to be bringing back all of the original ‘Kids’ for the new series.”

The original “Kids in the Hall” debuted in 1989 on CBC and ran for over 100 episodes. It was subsequently broadcast in the U.S. on multiple networks. The core group also released the film “Brain Candy” in 1996 and reunited for the CBC miniseries “Death Comes to Town” in 2010.

“We’ve been investing in Canada for several years and are excited to add to that momentum by making ‘The Kids in the Hall’ the first Canadian Amazon Original series,” said James Farrell, vice president of international originals for Amazon Studios. “’The Kids in the Hall’ is an iconic show with a deep-rooted fan base. Several of our global hits, including ‘The Boys,’ ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ and ‘The Expanse’ have been filmed in Canada and we are looking forward to continuing our work with talented producers and crew teams across the country to bring this series to our Prime members around the world.”