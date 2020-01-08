×

'Kidding' Producers Ink First-Look Deal With Showtime

Will Thorne

Kidding” creator Dave Holstein and fellow executive producer Roberto Benabib have signed a first-look deal with Showtime.

The deal will cover all projects they create and develop across multiple platforms. The duo are also forming a production shingle together called R&D Analytics, which will focus on developing “voice-driven television projects in all four quadrants.”

Holstein currently serves as showrunner and executive producer for “Kidding,” which stars Jim Carrey as the iconic children’s television host, Jeff Pickles. News of the deal was announced by Showtime president Jana Winograde.

“Dave and Roberto have boundless imaginations, and the marvelous ability to translate those visions into entertaining series that stir up deep feelings for TV viewers,” said Winograde. “They never fail to surprise, and we couldn’t be more pleased to have first dibs on the next wonderful worlds and characters that they create.”

The deal deepens Holstein’s relationship with Showtime, as his previous writing and producing credits include two other Showtime series in “I’m Dying Up Here” and “Weeds.” His other credits include “The Brink” and “Raising Hope.”

While Benabib is the creator and showrunner of the upcoming series Paramount Network military comedy-drama “68 Whiskey,” which hails from  CBS TV Studios. The duo worked together on “Weeds,” and “The Brink,” both of which Benabib executive produced. His writing and producing credits also include “Ally McBeal.”

The news comes just over a month from the season 2 premiere of “Kidding.” The second installment picks up moments after season one’s cliffhanger, with Mr. Pickles’ beloved show Puppet Time off the air for the first time in 30 years. Carey’s character must find a way to communicate with his many fans who still need him.

