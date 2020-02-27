×

Kevin Wildes, Longtime Sports Producer, Goes On Camera for Fox Sports

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Heidi Gutman

Kevin Wildes has spent an entire career behind the camera. Now, in a unique twist, he’s going to be in front of it.

Wildes, who rose to become vice president of original content of ESPN’s NBA studio programming over the course of more than a decade at the Disney-owned sports-media giant, will take an on-air role on “First Things First,” the Fox Sports 1 morning program. He will appear alongside hosts Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe. The show airs between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. eastern

“Kevin is a unique talent and has always been high on our radar at FS1. His passion, high sports IQ and wealth of knowledge from behind the camera make him a great fit for the show,” said Charlie Dixon, executive vice president  of content at FS1, in a statement.  “We’re thrilled to have him join the Fox Sports family.”

During his time at ESPN, Wildes  supervised production of “NBA Countdown,” while also launching and developing “The Jump” as well as the program “Detail by Kobe Bryant” for ESPN Plus, the network’s new streaming-video service. Wildes had been the founding executive producer at “GMA Day,” an extension of Disney’s “Good Morning America” on ABC.

“I’ve always thought of television as a team sport, and I’m excited to shift to a new part of the field with the ‘First Things First’ team,” said Wildes, in a statement.

Fox Sports said it intends to announce other on-air talent for the program at a later date.

 

 

 

More TV

  • David Zaslav

    Discovery Profit Rises Despite Cord-Cutting and New Investments

    Discovery lost viewers in the fourth quarter, saw ratings decline and increased the amount of money it invested in new businesses. And yet, fourth-quarter profit rose as the company saw revenue from advertising and distribution rise in both the U.S. and overseas. The owner of cable networks like Discovery Channel, Food Network and HGTV said [...]

  • RUNNING WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS --

    'Running Wild' Producer Propagate Strikes First-Look Deal with Germany's Constantin

    “Running Wild with Bear Grylls” producer-distributor Propagate Content has struck a first-look deal with Munch-headquartered Constantin Entertainment for entertainment titles. Under the deal, the two companies will partner to develop and produce entertainment across all formats and genres. Propagate’s slate includes the likes of “Hillary,” “Jane the Virgin,” “Running Wild with Bear Grylls” and “Adam [...]

  • Kevin Wildes, Longtime Sports Producer, Goes

    Kevin Wildes, Longtime Sports Producer, Goes On Camera for Fox Sports

    Kevin Wildes has spent an entire career behind the camera. Now, in a unique twist, he’s going to be in front of it. Wildes, who rose to become vice president of original content of ESPN’s NBA studio programming over the course of more than a decade at the Disney-owned sports-media giant, will take an on-air [...]

  • Pablo Guisa, Pablo Cruz, Enrique López

    Morbido, El Estudio Team on Massive Trans-Atlantic Genre Initiative (EXCLUSIVE)

    Trans-Atlantic Spanish-language production powerhouse El Estudio and Mexico’s Morbido Group have joined forces in the largest genre, horror and fantasy production initiative in the Spanish-speaking world. Feature films, series, remakes and reboots of classic IP and even unscripted programming are all part of the plan going forward for El Estudio and Morbido. Already, the companies [...]

  • Wolfsburg

    Italy's Cross Set for Werewolf Immigrant TV Series 'Wolfsburg' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Italy’s Cross Productions, in which Germany’s Beta Film has a stake, is shopping “Wolfsburg,” a high-end TV series which turns on an Italian immigrant who during the 1960s arrives in the German city of Wolfsburg, headquarters of Volkswagen Group, and morphs into a murderous werewolf. The innovative skein, now in advanced development, is being set up [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad