Kevin Wildes, Longtime Sports Producer, Goes On Camera for Fox Sports

Kevin Wildes has spent an entire career behind the camera. Now, in a unique twist, he’s going to be in front of it.

Wildes, who rose to become vice president of original content of ESPN’s NBA studio programming over the course of more than a decade at the Disney-owned sports-media giant, will take an on-air role on “First Things First,” the Fox Sports 1 morning program. He will appear alongside hosts Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe. The show airs between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. eastern

“Kevin is a unique talent and has always been high on our radar at FS1. His passion, high sports IQ and wealth of knowledge from behind the camera make him a great fit for the show,” said Charlie Dixon, executive vice president of content at FS1, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to have him join the Fox Sports family.”

During his time at ESPN, Wildes supervised production of “NBA Countdown,” while also launching and developing “The Jump” as well as the program “Detail by Kobe Bryant” for ESPN Plus, the network’s new streaming-video service. Wildes had been the founding executive producer at “GMA Day,” an extension of Disney’s “Good Morning America” on ABC.

“I’ve always thought of television as a team sport, and I’m excited to shift to a new part of the field with the ‘First Things First’ team,” said Wildes, in a statement.

Fox Sports said it intends to announce other on-air talent for the program at a later date.