Kevin Jordan Signs First Look Deal With MACRO Television Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Kevin Jordan has signed a first look deal with MACRO Television Studios, Variety has learned exclusively.

“Right now we’re in a creative renaissance of storytelling in television and film, at a point in history where audiences are demanding to see the many Black and Brown stories that have not been told before,” Jordan said. “This is a huge opportunity not just for me, but for the entertainment industry at large, and I’m looking forward to working with the brilliant minds at MACRO to bring these narratives to life.”

Two series are already being developed under the deal — “Thirst” and “Cordoba.” The first is about a brilliant but unknown Atlanta rapper who thinks he’s finally found a way to stardom when he is offered the chance to join The Lost Boys, one of hip-hop’s biggest acts.

But behind the velvet ropes, gold grills and palatial mansion facades, The Lost Boys are hiding a dark secret—they’re a family of vampires with a history stretching back centuries. Leah Benavides and Carlito Rodriguez are the showrunners and executive producers. Ben Watkins, Malcolm Spellman, Nichelle Tramble and Jordan will also executive produce.

“Cordoba” is an action/adventure series that follows a group of Moors who conquer southern Spain and defeat the Spanish King Roderic. The executive producers are Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith, creators of the BAFTA winning series “Run.” Jordan will also executive produce.

“One of the most important aspects of what we do at MACRO is to identify and uplift Black voices in front of and behind the camera,” said Marta Fernandez, president of MACRO Television Studios. “Kevin is an exciting new producer with fresh ideas and a point of view not always put forward in television. We are excited by the projects Kevin brings to table and look forward to working with him on ‘Thirst,’ ‘Cordoba,’ and many more to come.”

Jordan is an award-winning creative director and ad industry veteran, most notably working as the VP/creative director at VH1 and creative director of “The Most Interesting Man in the World” campaign for Dos Equis.

He is repped by CAA.

MACRO Television Studios is a division of MACRO, a multi-platform media company representing the voice and perspectives of people of color. The company’s multiple business verticals include a film and television studio, talent and influencer management divisions, a branding and creative agency and a venture firm.