Kevin Hart’s ‘Die Hart’ Action Series Renewed for Season 2 at Quibi

Kevin Hart is coming back for more action at Quibi.

The short-form content platform has renewed Hart’s comedy action series “Die Hart” for a second season, which will be called “Die Harter.”

In the first season, which Quibi bills as its most-watched show of the summer, Hart played a version of himself trying to step out of the role of “comedic sidekick” by going to the world’s greatest action star school. While there, the school’s lunatic director (John Travolta) and tough-minded rival student (Nathalie Emmanuel) pushed him to his limits as he was thrown into the deep end.

Hart will executive produce the second season once again alongside his long-time business partner Jeff Clanagan for LOL Studios, which produces the show.

“LOL Studios is excited to produce season 2 of ‘Die Hart; and continue our work to bring premium comedic content and new IP to market” said Clanagan, president of Laugh Out Loud.

Tripper Clancy, Candice Wilson, Bryan Smiley and Thai Randolph also serves as exec producers alongside Hart and Clanagan.

News of the renewal comes just over a month after Hart and Clanagan spoke with Variety about the future of LOL Studios and planned expansion in Africa.

“What we saw from Kevin is there’s a huge global market for this content,” Clanagan said.

The duo also spoke about coping with the coronavirus production shutdown, which forced the LOL team to become more creative, Hart said.

“You saw people really get to a place where they said, ‘Although we’re not in a position to physically produce on set, what can we do virtually?’” he said. “We challenged the team to still produce and come up with things, and be aggressive in this time…. It never was the time to sit back and be engulfed in our own misery. It was about constant trying, that’s what literally has gotten us through this pandemic.”