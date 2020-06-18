Kevin Hart to Host ‘Celebrity Game Face’ Quarantine Special for E!

Kevin Hart is continuing to put his time at home in quarantine to use.

The comedian is set to host and executive produce a virtual special for E! which will see four celebrity couples go head to head in a series of “outrageous at-home challenges.”

Titled “Celebrity Game Face,” the special features Hart and his wife Eniko, along with couples Terry and Rebecca Crews, Sarah Hyland and her fiancé Wells Adams, and Joel and Sarah McHale.

The Harts will lead the teams through a game night packed with fun, ridiculous physical challenges that viewers can play along with at home. Some of the challenges involved the couples showing off their teen dance moves in a “tik talk” challenge, feeding each other a messy meal with a twist, attempting to interpret what their partners are saying while their mouths are full, and racing through their homes to find unexpected items to solve riddles. At the end of the night, the couples will be awarded money for their charity of choice, but only one team will win the coveted “Hart of a Champion” trophy, which is a gold statue of baby Kevin Hart.

Watch a trailer for the special below:

“Celebrity Game Face” is produced by Critical Content and Hartbeat Productions with Hart, Jenny Daly, Tom Forman, Jon Beyer, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein and Michael Canter serving as executive producers.

The special is the latest in a growing number of at-home events, series and episodes. Fox is currently airing a series called “Celebrity Watch Party” which sees celebs watch some of their favorite shows from home, while series like “All Rise,” “Mythic Quest” and even “Parks and Recreation” have all produced quarantine content shot from home.