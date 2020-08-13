Kevin Hart’s ‘Celebrity Game Face’ Scores 5-Episode Order From E!

Kevin Hart is getting his “Celebrity Game Face” on once again.

E! has ordered five more episodes of the Hart-hosted quarantine game show, which was previously a one-off special on July 6.

These five new episodes will continue to see Hart and his wife his wife Eniko go up against four other celebrity couples in a series of “outrageous at-home challenges.” Among the celebrities participating in these new installments are Tracee Ellis Ross, Meghan Trainor, Niecy Nash, Raven-Symoné and Mayim Bialik.

The games they’ll be playing include “Big Facts,” where partners guess which personal fun facts are true or false, “Read My Lips,” where they guess phrases while wearing noise canceling headphones, and “Booty Shake,” which consists of partners using their best dance moves to empty as many balls out of a box wrapped around their waist in a matter of seconds.

Additionally, Allison Holker and tWitch will return to judge the “Tik Talk” challenge, where teammates will have to act out popular dance moves.

Below is a list of dates and confirmed participants for the five upcoming episodes:

Thursday, Aug. 27 – Tracee Ellis Ross & brother Evan Ross, Meghan Trainor & brother Ryan Trainor, and Brooklyn Decker and husband Andy Roddick.

Thursday, Sept. 3 – Rob Schneider & wife Patricia Maya Schneider, Niecy Nash & Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Victor Cruz & girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

Thursday, Sept. 10 – Kelly Osbourne & brother Jack Osbourne, Loni Love & boyfriend James Welsh, and Erin Andrews & Jarret Stoll.

Thursday, Sept. 17 – Terry Bradshaw & daughter Rachel Bradshaw, Raven-Symoné & wife Miranda Maday, and Jamie Chung & husband Bryan Greenberg.

Thursday, Sept. 24 – Rob Riggle and Darren Leader, Mayim Bialik & friend Jonathan Cohen, and Shanola Hampton & Daren Dukes

“Celebrity Game Face” is produced by Critical Content and Hartbeat Productions with Hart, Jenny Daly, Tom Forman, Jon Beyer, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein and Michael Canter serving as executive producers.