Kevin Brockman to Exit WarnerMedia Following Corporate Restructure

WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer executive vice president of global communications Kevin Brockman is departing the media giant after its organizational restructure. He will remain involved with the company through the end of 2020 to aid in the transition.

Brockman had only recently joined WarnerMedia in May 2019 after spending 22 years at the Walt Disney Company. He was brought on to integrate and restructure the corporate and consumer communications, talent relations, awards and events teams at HBO, TNT, TBS and truTV, while building a communication structure for new streaming service HBO Max, the latter of which launched in May.

“I joined WarnerMedia to work with Bob Greenblatt and to take on the challenges he presented to me at the start,” said Brockman. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we accomplished in such a short time, and especially with the premiere of HBO Max, which was a personal highlight. Having had the good fortune over the years to help launch a broadcast network, cable channels and a streaming service, I feel I’ve covered the trifecta in our industry. I truly appreciate the effort that Christy put into trying to craft a new position for me at WarnerMedia, but this just felt like the right decision at this point in my career.”

Greenblatt, who had joined WarnerMedia in March 2019, exited the company along with Kevin Reilly amid a massive executive shakeup in August, under new CEO Jason Kilar.

“Personally, Kevin is a great friend. Professionally, he’s one of the best Communication strategists around,” said WarnerMedia executive vice president of corporate communications and chief enterprise inclusion officer Christy Haubegger. “The work he and his team did launching HBOMax after having to pivot in the middle of a pandemic was creative, innovative and impressive. We were lucky to have him here during that time; and as much as I would love to have him stay, I understand his decision to want to move on. I’m thrilled that he’ll hang around for a while to help with this transition, and know that whatever he does going forward, he’ll bring the same level of clarity, strategy and focus that has marked

his entire career.”

Brockman’s more than two decades at Dsney included 12 years as exec VP of global communications for Disney-ABC Television Group. Prior to that, he was part of the senior team that launched broadcast network UPN, and started his career at Fox Television Stations Productions. He is on the board of trustees for Second Stage Theater in New York.