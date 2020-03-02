Kether Donohue, Sara Rue Join CBS Comedy Pilot ‘B Positive’

Kether Donohue and Sara Rue have both been cast in the CBS multi-camera comedy pilot “B Positive.”

They join previously announced series co-lead Annaleigh Ashford. In the show, faced with finding a kidney donor, newly divorced dad Drew (not yet cast) is at the end of his rope when he runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives.

Donohue will star as Leanne, described as a party girl who can still keep up with the 20-somethings but now pays for it the next day. She doesn’t sweat the small stuff, lives for today and really just looks to have a good time. Her jobs consist of assistant manager at a retail clothing store, jewelry designer and bartender.

Rue will play Julia, described as an ambitious social climber. Julia is a local real estate agent who believes she deserves to live in the fabulous homes she tries to sell. She tried to tolerate her ex-husband Drew’s “idiosyncrasies,” but she eventually acted out in the form of an affair.

In addition to her work as a voice actor, Donohue recently starred in the FXX comedy series “You’re the Worst” and will next be seen in the Quibi musical comedy series “Royalties.” She also starred in Fox’s live musical staging of “Grease.”

She is repped by ICM, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Rue’s recent TV credits include “American Housewife,” “The Rookie,” and “A Series of Unfortunate Events.” She also previously starred in the TV Land comedy “Impastor” and the ABC comedy series “Less Than Perfect.”

She is repped by APA, Artists First and Sloane Offer.

“B Positive” hails from writer and executive producer Marco Pennette. Chuck Lorre will executive produce via Chuck Lorre Productions Inc. Pennette already works with Lorre on the Anna Faris and Allison Janney CBS sitcom “Mom.” Warner Bros. Television, where Lorre is under a rich overall deal, will produce.

