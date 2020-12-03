Former Keshet Studios Head Rachel Kaplan Signs Warner Bros. TV Overall Deal

Rachel Kaplan has signed a multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, Variety has learned.

Kaplan, the former head of Keshet Studios, is also launching her own production company — Absecon Entertainment. Under the deal, she will develop and produce original scripted programming to be produced by Absecon in association with Warner Bros. Television for streaming services and cable, as well as the broadcast networks.

The move brings Kaplan back into the WB fold, as she was previously vice president of drama development at Warner Bros Television earlier in her career.

“It’s very fitting that my first solo deal has landed at the studio where it all started for me,” Kaplan said. “Peter Roth, Susan Rovner and Brett Paul, in addition to teaching me everything I know about TV, were instrumental in bringing me back to Warner Bros. While I will miss my colleagues at Universal and Keshet, including my longtime partner Peter Traugott, I’m looking forward to working with Channing, Brett, Clancy, Leigh, Adrienne and their teams. There is an explosion of ground-breaking, original, voice-driven and diverse narratives being told across the television landscape today, and I hope to be part of bringing those stories to life. I’m also extremely grateful that WBTV is letting me use my original headshot.”

Kaplan was the head of scripted at Keshet for six years. In that time, the company produced shows such as “The Baker and the Beauty,” “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector,” and the pilot “La Brea” at NBC. She was also an executive producer on shows like “Our Boys,” “The Brave,” and “Wisdom of the Crowd.”

Previously, she was a partner at TBD Entertainment with Traugott, with whom she would later collaborate at Keshet. At TBD, she was an executive producer on “Manhattan Love Story,” “Do No Harm,” and “Ringer.” Prior to TBD, she was executive vice president of television at Brillstein Entertainment Partners, head of scripted television at BermanBraun.

She is repped by WME.