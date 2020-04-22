Israeli Broadcaster Keshet 12 Reboots ‘Can’t Stop The Music’ Format for Primetime

Israeli commercial channel Keshet 12 has reordered Tedy Productions’ musical gameshow “Can’t Stop The Music,” 15 years after its original debut on the channel.

Formerly known as “All Together Now,” and renamed with new international title “Can’t Stop the Music,” Keshet 12’s initial order of five hour-long episodes is set to premiere in a primetime slot from Thursday.

Again produced by Tedy Productions, “Can’t Stop the Music” is led by “Rising Star” hosts Rotem Sela and Assi Azar. 2018 Eurovision winner Netta and Israeli pop star Mergui are among the celebrity talent taking part.

The run was filmed last week in a studio, and comes as the Israeli government has approved a series of steps to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions, including a partial reopening of the economy and certain stores.

Alongside an expert improvisational pianist, two celebrity teams compete in the studio to win a series of musical challenges and puzzles, with viewers joining from home via video.

To win, celebrity contestants need to do more than just know the lyrics to the songs — they also have to sing them. Rounds include ‘Name that Tune,’ where notes are revealed as the teams successfully identify and sing songs featuring keywords, and also include a duet round, with one winning celebrity donating their cash prize to the charity of their choice.

Based on Tedy Productions’ 2005 musical game show “All Together Now” for Keshet Broadcasting, the format has previously been licensed and adapted in Turkey, Lithuania and Vietnam. This format is different to the Endemol Shine singing competition format of the same name.

Keshet International is distributing “Can’t Stop the Music” internationally.

Hilik Sharir, VP of programming at Keshet 12, said: “I hope ‘Can’t Stop the Music’ will provide some light relief and laughter for families during these unprecedented times.”

Keren Shahar, COO and president of distribution at Keshet International, added: “As broadcasters all over the world look to fill their primetime schedules while operating safely within this new world we all find ourselves in, this re-order in Israel offers an interesting and exciting test case for any buyers looking for a fun, entertaining and engaging format to turn around quickly for their channel.”