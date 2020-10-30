Kenya Barris in Talks to Be Equity Partner in New ViacomCBS Venture

Kenya Barris is currently in talks to be a part of a new venture at ViacomCBS, according to a source familiar with the situation, one in which he would be an equity partner.

Per the source, ViacomCBS is in “serious talks” to launch a new studio that would be overseen by BET Networks president Scott Mills and CBS chief creative officer and Showtime CEO David Nevins.

Deadline first reported the news.

The move would mean that Barris might have to exit his three-year, $100 million Netflix deal early. The “Black-ish” creator inked the deal in mid-2018 after departing ABC Studios, and during his time at Netflix has created “#blackAF,” which was renewed for a second season in June, and executive produced sketch comedy series “Astronomy Club,” the latter of which was canceled after one season. “#blackAF” was Barris’ first show to be produced under his overll deal at the streamer.

Netflix declined to comment on the news.