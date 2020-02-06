×

Fox to Adapt South Korean Game Show ‘I Can See Your Voice,’ Hosted by Ken Jeong

MASKED SINGER: Ken Jeong. The Season Three premiere of THE MASKED SINGER airs Sunday, Feb. 2 (10:30-11:40 PM ET/7:30-8:40 PM PT live to all time zones) on FOX, following SUPER BOWL LIV. THE MASKED SINGER will then make its time period premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 5 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). © 2019 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
CREDIT: Fox

A year after Fox found a hit in “The Masked Singer,” the network has acquired another music-based format from South Korea: “I Can See Your Voice.” The network has ordered the music guessing game to series.

“The Masked Singer” panelist Ken Jeong will host “I Can See Your Voice,” which will premiere on Fox later this year. Fox’s in-house Fox Alternative Entertainment shingle will produce the show, which is a South Korean format from CJ ENM.

“Just like ‘The Masked Singer,’ ‘I Can See Your Voice’ is a distinctive format that makes for a big, bold creative swing,” said Fox Entertainment’s Rob Wade, president of alternative and series. “And with Ken leading the charge as host, it’s going to be another crazy ride for viewers.”

“I Can See Your Voice” will follow one contestant aiming to win a cash prize if he or she can tell the difference between the good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. Per Fox, “helping the contestant navigate through rounds of lip sync challenges, hidden clues and true-or-false evidence will be a panel of celebrity comedians/experts and a musical superstar. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with the musical superstar, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck.”

“The Masked Singer” executive producer Craig Plestis is also an EP on “I Can See Your Voice,” along with James McKinlay. Jeong, who’s repped by ICM and Aligned Entertainment, is also an executive producer.

“As the smartest judge on ‘The Masked Singer,’ I am excited to be the host of ‘I Can See Your Voice,'” Jeong quipped. “I know exactly what the next big Fox hit will be.”

Besides “The Masked Singer,” Jeong’s recent credits include “Crazy Rich Asians” and his Netflix comedy special, “Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho.” He’s also known for comedies “Dr. Ken” and “Community,” as well as “The Hangover” film franchise. He will next be seen in the movies “My Spy” and “Scoob.”

  MASKED SINGER: Ken Jeong. The Season

    Fox to Adapt South Korean Game Show 'I Can See Your Voice,' Hosted by Ken Jeong

    A year after Fox found a hit in "The Masked Singer," the network has acquired another music-based format from South Korea: "I Can See Your Voice." The network has ordered the music guessing game to series. "The Masked Singer" panelist Ken Jeong will host "I Can See Your Voice," which will premiere on Fox later

