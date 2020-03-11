×

ABC Comedy Pilot Inspired by Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Sets Cast

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: GARY GERSHOFF/GETTY IMAGES

ABC’s single-cam comedy “Work Wife,” which is inspired by inspired by the partnership between Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, has set its cast.

Ripa, who was already on board as an executive producer, has been cast alongside Angelique Cabral, Tone Bell, Christopher Gorham, Annapurna Sriram, Matt Shively and Maile Flanagan.

The prospective series tells the story of a platonic male-female team whose professional success, personal friendship and ability to share deodorant makes their lives work. Set in the world of real estate, Dani (Cabral) and Scott (Bell) have taken the leap to start their own team. Now feeling the stress of being the boss, they have to rely on the yin-yang of their dynamic more than ever to keep their professional and personal lives afloat.

Ripa will play the part of Bobbi Gold, Dani and Scott’s former boss and current nemesis. Bobbi is the queen of Cincinnati real estate who is larger than life, takes no prisoners and lives by her motto “Go For The Gold.” Ripa is represented by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.

Gorham will play Alex, Dani’s husband and stay at home dad to their two kids. Alex is comfortable in his role of at-home parent, but his more traditional family doesn’t totally get it. Gorham is repped by Thruline, CAA, and Goodman Genow.

Sriram joins as Rebecca, a young agent in the real estate office who has a win at all costs mentality. She’s a first generation American who feels pressure from her parents to succeed. Sriram is repped by Buchwald and Mosaic.

Shively will play Travis, Dani’s cousin and de facto head of marketing. He’s friendly and open to everyone, but isn’t sure what he wants to do with his life. Shively’s reps are Gersh, RKM, and Felker, Toczek, Suddleston and Abramson.

Flanagan has been cast as Joy, the administrative assistant at Dani and Scott’s real estate office. Joy is very sweet on the outside, but has a dark side lurking underneath. Flanagan repped by BRS/Gage Talent Agency and Milgrom Management.

Cabral is repped by APA, manager Karen Forman, and attorney Derek Kroeger at Myman Greenspan, Bell by CAA, Black Box Management and attorney Robby Koch.

ABC began developing the project, which hails from ABC Studios, back in October 2018 with a put pilot order. Back then, “Work Wife” was a multi-cam which Michael Ian Black was slated to write, but now Windsor and Johnson are taking over writing duties, in addition to exec producing. Todd Holland has been brought on to direct and executive produce the pilot.

Seacrest will executive produce via Ryan Seacrest Productions along with RSP’s Nina Wass and Andrea Shay. Ripa will executive produce along with Mark Consuelos and Albert Bianchini under their Milojo banner.

More TV

  • Sofia Vergara arrives at the 32nd

    PaleyFest LA 2020 Postponed As Coronavirus Concerns Grow

    The Paley Center has opted to postpone its signature annual PaleyFest LA event, which was scheduled to kick off this Friday with a tribute to retiring sitcom “Modern Family.” “For several weeks now, the Paley Center, along with our venue host, The Dolby Theatre, has monitored the situation closely, staying in daily contact with local, [...]

  • Riverdale

    'Riverdale' Suspended After Production Member Was in Contact With Coronavirus Patient

    Production of “Riverdale” has been suspended after a member of the production came into contact with someone who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, according to Warner Bros. Television. It is not clear whether that person is part of the cast or the crew. “We have been made aware that [...]

  • ABC Comedy Pilot Inspired by Kelly

    ABC Comedy Pilot Inspired by Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Sets Cast

    ABC’s single-cam comedy “Work Wife,” which is inspired by inspired by the partnership between Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, has set its cast. Ripa, who was already on board as an executive producer, has been cast alongside Angelique Cabral, Tone Bell, Christopher Gorham, Annapurna Sriram, Matt Shively and Maile Flanagan. The prospective series tells the story of [...]

  • TV Roundup: Adult Swim Drops 'Three

    TV News Roundup: Adult Swim Releases 'Three Busy Debras' Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    In today’s TV news roundup, Variety obtained an exclusive first look at Adult Swim’s “Three Busy Debras,” and actor Juan Alfonso will star in Disney Channel series “Ultra/Violent Blue Demon.”  CASTING Juan Alfonso will play the role of Sebastian Rodriquez on the upcoming pilot for Disney Channel original series “Ultra Violet & Blue Demon,” Variety [...]

  • Stanley NelsonPBS 'Boss: The Black Experience

    Listen: Filmmaker Stanley Nelson on Nurturing the Next Generation of Documentary Stars

    Ask Stanley Nelson about the key to his longevity as a documentary filmmaker and he doesn’t hesitate with his response: “Luck.” Nelson is the director-producer behind such recent films as “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool,” which premiered at Sundance last year and is now part of PBS’ “American Masters” series, 2015’s “The Black Panthers: [...]

  • Emmy DVD Screeners

    TV Academy's Emmy Screener Ban Is Here to Help the Planet, but Not Necessarily the Wallet

    The Television Academy’s decision to ban DVD mailers from the Emmy Awards campaign initially earned widespread raves from networks and studios. But then came the fine print. Because of new fees attached to their online Emmy screeners, several major outlets have expressed frustration that they’re not saving money like that thought they would once the [...]

  • SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17:

    AT&T's Xandr Ad-Tech Unit Struck a Big New Deal. Then Its CEO Resigned

    Brian Lesser had every reason to be proud of Xandr, the ad-tech company he led. On Wednesday, it unveiled a new deal to do work with Walt Disney, WarnerMedia and AMC Networks. He celebrated in an odd way: He quit. Lesser, a well-regarded advertising executive, had expanded his profile after coming aboard in the summer [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad