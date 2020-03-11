ABC Comedy Pilot Inspired by Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Sets Cast

ABC’s single-cam comedy “Work Wife,” which is inspired by inspired by the partnership between Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, has set its cast.

Ripa, who was already on board as an executive producer, has been cast alongside Angelique Cabral, Tone Bell, Christopher Gorham, Annapurna Sriram, Matt Shively and Maile Flanagan.

The prospective series tells the story of a platonic male-female team whose professional success, personal friendship and ability to share deodorant makes their lives work. Set in the world of real estate, Dani (Cabral) and Scott (Bell) have taken the leap to start their own team. Now feeling the stress of being the boss, they have to rely on the yin-yang of their dynamic more than ever to keep their professional and personal lives afloat.

Ripa will play the part of Bobbi Gold, Dani and Scott’s former boss and current nemesis. Bobbi is the queen of Cincinnati real estate who is larger than life, takes no prisoners and lives by her motto “Go For The Gold.” Ripa is represented by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.

Gorham will play Alex, Dani’s husband and stay at home dad to their two kids. Alex is comfortable in his role of at-home parent, but his more traditional family doesn’t totally get it. Gorham is repped by Thruline, CAA, and Goodman Genow.

Sriram joins as Rebecca, a young agent in the real estate office who has a win at all costs mentality. She’s a first generation American who feels pressure from her parents to succeed. Sriram is repped by Buchwald and Mosaic.

Shively will play Travis, Dani’s cousin and de facto head of marketing. He’s friendly and open to everyone, but isn’t sure what he wants to do with his life. Shively’s reps are Gersh, RKM, and Felker, Toczek, Suddleston and Abramson.

Flanagan has been cast as Joy, the administrative assistant at Dani and Scott’s real estate office. Joy is very sweet on the outside, but has a dark side lurking underneath. Flanagan repped by BRS/Gage Talent Agency and Milgrom Management.

Cabral is repped by APA, manager Karen Forman, and attorney Derek Kroeger at Myman Greenspan, Bell by CAA, Black Box Management and attorney Robby Koch.

ABC began developing the project, which hails from ABC Studios, back in October 2018 with a put pilot order. Back then, “Work Wife” was a multi-cam which Michael Ian Black was slated to write, but now Windsor and Johnson are taking over writing duties, in addition to exec producing. Todd Holland has been brought on to direct and executive produce the pilot.

Seacrest will executive produce via Ryan Seacrest Productions along with RSP’s Nina Wass and Andrea Shay. Ripa will executive produce along with Mark Consuelos and Albert Bianchini under their Milojo banner.