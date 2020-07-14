Kelly Marie Tran Boards ‘Monsterland’ Anthology Series at Hulu

Kelly Marie Tran has lined up her next role.

The actor, best known for playing the feisty Rose Tico in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “The Rise of Skywalker,” has signed on to appear on Hulu’s upcoming anthology series “Monsterland.”

“Monsterland,” which received the greenlight for eight one-hour episodes last year, will feature encounters with mermaids, fallen angels, and other strange beasts which drive broken people to desperate acts. It is based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud.

Tran joins previously announced cast members Kaitlyn Dever, Taylor Schilling and Mike Colter.

She will play the character of Lauren in an episode titled “Iron River, MI.” Her character has just returned to her small hometown of Iron River, Michigan to be married. Lauren managed to build a new life for herself after her best friend, Elena, went missing when they were 16.

Dever’s episode will see her portray Toni, a struggling waitress and overwhelmed mother to a deeply troubled little girl. When Toni meets Alex (who will be played by Jonathan Tucker) she is forced to decide just how far she’s willing to go to change her reality.

The series, which is being produced by Annapurna Television, hails from creators, writer and executive producer Mary Laws, whose previous credits include “Succession” and “Preacher.” It also counts Babak Anvari, Lucan Toh, Megan Ellison, and Sue Naegle among its executive producers. Ali Krug will serve as a co-EP.

On the big screen, Tran’s next scheduled credit is for voice work on “The Croods 2,” alongside Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds. Her recent TV credits include the Facebook Watch series “Sorry For Your Loss,” and she also has a voice role in Disney Plus’s “Monsters Inc.” spinoff “Monsters at Work” coming down the pipeline.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the casting news.