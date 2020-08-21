‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Returns to Studio Production, Announces Season 2 Premiere Date

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” will return to production on its set at Universal Studios Hollywood for its second season.

The second season is slated to debut on Sept. 21. The program will air five original episodes the week of Sept. 14, as a countdown for the season premiere.

The upcoming season will feature a combination of live and virtual interviews with guests from film, television and music industries, as well as everyday people who are agents of change in their communities. The production will comply with NBC Universal’s safety guidelines, the CDC guidance, as well as state and local orders.

The show, hosted by Grammy and Emmy Award-winning host Kelly Clarkson, launched last September and stayed in original episodes all summer. Its recent installment was filmed at Clarkson’s ranch in Montana and from her home in Los Angeles, capturing her life in quarantine as a fellow parent working from home. Each episode featured the show’s popular Kellyoke act, in which America’s original idol covers a new song, virtual interviews and a segment dedicated to featuring unrepresented voices from the community.

In its first year on air, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” received three Daytime Emmy wins. Clarkson was also named outstanding entertainment talk show host. Airing weekdays on more than 200 local stations, the program is also the most watched new talk show in seven years, averaging more than 1.6 million viewers daily.

Along with Clarkson, Alex Duda serves as executive producer and showrunner. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is produced and distributed by NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution.