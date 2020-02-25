×

Kelly Campbell Named Hulu President

Elaine Low

Kelly Campbell - hulu
CREDIT: Courtesy of Hulu

Hulu’s chief marketing officer Kelly Campbell has been promoted to president of Hulu, a move that comes in the wake of Randy Freer’s recent exit as CEO of the company.

“Kelly is an immensely talented leader who has been a driving force in defining Hulu’s brand vision and strategy,” said Disney direct-to-consumer and international chairman Kevin Mayer.  “She has built a tremendous multi-talented team and developed strategic campaigns that helped double Hulu’s subscriber base. Our senior leadership team is excited to welcome her aboard and can’t wait to work together to further grow Hulu’s footprint in the US and beyond.”

Campbell will report directly to Mayer. During her time as CMO, Campbell oversaw subscriber growth, brand, content and business-to-business marketing; creative development, research and insights, and viewer experience. Before Hulu, she spent 12 years at Google, working in various leadership and marketing roles in Google Ads and Google Cloud. Campbell first started out in finance, as an investment banking analyst for JPMorgan Chase, and has an MBA from Harvard.

“This is a time of tremendous growth and transformation for Hulu, and I am incredibly energized by the opportunity ahead as we enter into this next chapter,” said Campbell, who has been honored by Business Insider, Adweek, AdAge, FierceCable and Forbes for her work.  “The Hulu team is among the brightest, most technologically and creatively audacious in the industry, and I know we are going to do great things as part of the pioneering and equally bold team Kevin has built at DTCI.”

