‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Ending After 20 Seasons on E!

After 20 seasons, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” will be coming to an end with the final season airing in early 2021.

The decision to end the show was made by the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians,'” Kim Kardashian West announced, posting to her 188 million followers on Instagram on Tuesday evening.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children,” she continued in her post. “We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

E! released an official statement to Variety, regarding the ending of the monumental show that helped define the network into a destination for more than entertainment news.

“E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family,” the network’s statement reads. “Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives. While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras. It is not our final goodbye yet, we are excited to have the new season of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ launching on September 17 with the final season airing in 2021. We thank the entire extended family and our production partners, Bunim Murray and Ryan Seacrest Productions for embarking on this global phenomenon together.”

In her post, the reality star-turned-mogul thanked E!, the production team at Bunim/Murray and Ryan Seacrest, who has served as executive producer on the show since the very beginning.

“Without ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians,’ I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years,” Kardashian West wrote. “This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

