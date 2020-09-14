What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ and the 2020 Emmys

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

This week, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” returns for its penultimate season, and the 2020 Emmys air on ABC.

“The Third Day,” HBO, Monday, 9 p.m.

This new limited series boasts a starry cast led by Jude Law and Naomie Harris. Split over two-sets of three episodes, “The Third Day” tells the story of a mysterious island off the British coast where a group of islanders are set on preserving their traditions at any cost. Law will star in the first three episodes, titled “Summer,” and then Harris will take over for the second batch, called “Winter.”

“Sing On!,” Netflix, Wednesday

Hosted by Tituss Burgess, “Sing On” is a Netflix karaoke competition series with a potential $60,000 on the line. Each episode will have a different theme and will feature six contestants belting out the biggest hits from that genre, while being judged by a vocal analyzer comparing their vocal performance to the original artist’s.

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” E!, Thursday, 8 p.m.

It’s been a tumultuous few days for “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” fans, as the Kardashian-Jenner family announced the series will be ending in 2021 after season 20. However, in the meantime, season 19 premieres this week, and viewers can be sure that the drama will be ramped up even further now that the iconic show is ending.

“Pen15,” Hulu, Friday

Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle are back for more teen-y awkwardness. “Pen15” stars the duo as middle school versions of themselves, navigating the emotional, potentially traumatizing life of a teenage girl. Season 2 is being split into two parts, so this release will be the first seven episodes.

“Ratched,” Netflix, Friday

Ever wondered how the iconic Nurse Ratched character from “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest” became the nasty person that she was? Well this new Ryan Murphy series is looking to uncover just that. Sarah Paulson stars as the titular asylum nurse, who in 1947 seeks employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind.

“The Emmys,” ABC, Sunday, 8 p.m.

Tune in on Sunday night for the first (and hopefully last) ever virtual Emmys. Will “Succession” clean up? Will Regina King be rewarded for her powerful “Watchmen” performance? Find out when Jimmy Kimmel hosts TV’s biggest awards show this weekend.