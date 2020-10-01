Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Armisen and Kristin Chenoweth Board Apple Musical Comedy Series From Lorne Michaels

Apple has filled out the cast for its upcoming musical comedy series starring and produced by Cecily Strong.

The Lorne Michaels executive-produced project is adding Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Armisen and Kristin Chenoweth, as well as seven others.

The as-yet-untitled series, which was announced earlier this year, follows a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover the magical town of Schmigadoon, in which everyone acts as if they’re in a studio musical from the 1940s. They then discover that they can’t leave until they find “true love.”

Key will play as Josh, Melissa’s (Strong) long term, pragmatic partner, and the last person who wants to be stuck in this magical town. Armisen, another “Saturday Night Live” alum, joins as Reverend Layton, the mild-mannered religious leader of the town. Chenoweth will play Mildred Layton, Reverend Layton’s morally superior wife who is in everybody’s business.

Also joining the cast are Alan Cumming (as Mayor Menlove), Aaron Tveit (as Danny Bailey), Dove Cameron (as Betsy), Ariana DeBose (as Emma Tate), Jaime Camil (as Doc Lopez), Jane Krakowski (as The Countess), and finally Ann Harada (as Florence Menlove).

The series is being co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio (“Despicable Me”), with Paul will serve as showrunner and writer for all of its original music. Barry Sonnenfeld will direct. Ken Daurio will serve as consulting producer. Andrew Singer will serve as executive producer on behalf of Broadway Video. Caroline Maroney, Micah Frank and Rose Lam will serve as producers.

The show hails from Broadway Video and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.