Keegan Allen Boards ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Reboot at CW (EXCLUSIVE)

“Pretty Little Liars” alum Keegan Allen has joined the cast of “Walker,” The CW’s upcoming reboot of “Walker, Texas Ranger,” Variety has learned exclusively.

He joins previously announced stars Jared Padalecki and Lindsey Morgan. Padalecki stars as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner (Morgan) — one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history — while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

Allen will play Liam Walker. Described as smart, slightly smug, but with a strong moral compass, Liam is Walker’s younger gay and conservative brother who has been recently promoted to assistant DA. Liam and Walker are close, but Liam gives his brother no shortage of tough love. Liam has always stayed close to home, often sacrificing his personal life in favor of his family duties. In Walker’s absence, he stepped up to take Walker’s kids under his wing. Liam’s close relationship with Walker’s son and daughter makes Walker slightly jealous.

Allen portrayed Toby Cavanaugh on “Pretty Little Liars” at Freeform throughout the show’s run. His film credits include “Palo Alto,” “Bukowski,” “The Sound and the Fury,” “Killing Animals,” “Actors Anonymous,” “In Dubious Battle,” and “King Cobra.”

He is repped by APA, Creative Talent Group and Jackoway Tyerman.

Anna Fricke is attached to write and executive produce “Walker.” Padalecki will also executive produce along with Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore of Rideback. CBS Television Studios will produce.

