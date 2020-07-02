‘Katy Keene’ Canceled After One Season at CW

“Katy Keene” will not be coming back for more adventures in the world of New York fashion, at least not at the CW.

The network has canceled the “Riverdale” spinoff after a single season. According to sources, the show’s producer Warner Bros. intends to explore possibilities to keep the show going on another platform.

“Katy Keene,” also based on the Archie Comics character, follows aspiring fashion designer Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), who meets Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), fresh off the bus to chase her musical dreams. Their world is populated with kindred-spirit starving artists, including mysterious socialite Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) and Broadway-bound performer Jorge Lopez – and his drag queen alter ego, Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp).

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa — chief creative officer of Archie Comics — and Michael Grassi write and executive produce “Katy Keene.” Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater — Archie Comics CEO and Publisher — are also executive producers. Maggie Kiley directed the pilot and is an EP. The series hails from Berlanti Productions which produces association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios.

