Kathy Hilton Joins ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 11

Bravo has added Kathy Hilton to the next season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Variety has confirmed.

For now, Hilton will appear as a “friend of the housewives,” rather than a full-fledged cast member, a source says.

Hilton joins her sister Kyle Richards, who stars on the show, and is the only remaining original cast member on the “Beverly Hills” franchise. Their other sister, Kim Richards, starred on the first five seasons of the series, but now only appears in a limited guest capacity.

Along with Richards, Hilton joins the Season 11 cast that includes Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley and new housewife Crystal Kung Minkoff, who is the first-ever Asian American cast member of the franchise.

Due to her sisters starring on the series, rumors have long circulated around Hilton joining “The Housewives.” She has made appearances on the show in the past.

Kathy is married to real estate mogul Rick Hilton, whom she wed in 1979. The couple has four children, including socialites Paris and Nicky.

Hilton is no stranger to reality TV. Aside from appearing on “The Housewives,” she has also been seen on her daughter’s former hit show “The Simple Life,” as well as “The World According to Paris,” which aired for one season on Oxygen. In 2005, she hosted the short-lived NBC reality competition series “I Want to Be a Hilton,” which awarded the winner a trust fund, apartment and new wardrobe.

Along with her sisters, who were child stars, Hilton worked as an actress in the ’70s with credits on “Bewitched,” “Family Affair,” “Happy Days” and “The Rockford Files.”