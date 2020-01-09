Kathryn Busby Tapped to Head Sony Pictures’ TriStar Television

Former TNT/TBS and Gemstone Studios exec Kathryn Busby has been named executive vice president of TriStar Television, a division of Sony Pictures Television.

“Whether at SPT’s networks or our boutique production label, Kathryn has had a strong track record of developing original series in an innovative way. Kathryn’s creativity and passion for the artist are infectious, and we are thrilled for her to bring her unique vision to TriStar,” said Sony Pictures TV Studios co-presidents Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter, to whom Busby will report.

Busby was most recently the senior vice president of development at Sony Pictures Television’s Gemstone Studios, a boutique production unit. There, she led development and production of Amazon’s Stana Katic-starrer “Absentia,” which is going into a third season and has been picked up by AXN in Spain, Portugal, Central Europe, Latin America and other territories. Before that, Busby served as senior VP of development for SPT’s networks abroad, overseeing local language series “Ultraviolet” and global crime procedural “Carter.”

“I am incredibly excited about this new opportunity and look forward to working more closely with Jason and Chris, and collaborating with Nicole Brown on the film side, as we honor the TriStar legacy and build the brand in the new decade. There are so many great outlets, and with all the considerable Sony resources, I can’t wait to work with the TriStar team to tell stories that are elevated, distinctive and noisy,” said Busby.

Prior to her time at SPT, Busby spent time as TNT and TBS’ vice president of original programming, where she had a hand in developing and producing scripted originals including “Black Box,” “Wedding Band” and “Sullivan & Son.” She has also served as senior VP of production at New Line Cinema, exec producing the “Sex and the City” movie, and as senior VP and head of development at Carsey Werner, overseeing “Grounded for Life.” Busby started off her career in TV as director of comedy development at Universal TV. She also chairs the BAFTA board of directors.