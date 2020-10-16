Kate Hudson Joins ‘Truth Be Told’ Season 2 at Apple

Kate Hudson has signed on to star in Season 2 of the Apple drama series “Truth Be Told.”

In her first regular television role, Hudson will appear alongside series lead Octavia Spencer. Spencer returns as Poppy Parnell, a true crime podcaster, in the second season. Hudson will play Micah Keith, a lifestyle guru and longtime friend of Poppy’s as a new case that deeply involves both women unfolds and quickly puts their relationship to the ultimate test. Production on Season 2 is scheduled to begin in Los Angeles on Oct. 26.

Hudson is a Golden Globe winner and an Oscar nominee, both for her role in the critically-acclaimed Cameron Crowe film “Almost Famous.” Her other well-known film roles include “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” “Deepwater Horizon,” “Marshall,” and “The Skeleton Key.” She previously appeared in a guest starring role on the Fox series “Glee.”

She is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.

Spencer is also an executive producer on “Truth Be Told,” which hails from showrunner and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter of Hello Sunshine also executive produce along with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment, and Mikkel Norgaard. Endeavor Content produces.

The first season of “Truth Be Told” launched last December, shortly after the launch of the Apple streaming service. It followed Poppy as she is compelled to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation, and comes face-to-face with the man (Aaron Paul) she may have mistakenly helped to put behind bars.