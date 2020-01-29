Kate Fenske Joins Elisabeth Murdoch’s Company, Sister, as Chief Creative Executive

Television exec Kate Fenske has been named chief creative executive of Sister, the independent production and development company founded by Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider and Jane Featherstone.

Fenske, who was previously president of production for Entertainment 360, will be boarding Sister in the coming months. She will be based in Los Angeles and report to Snider, the global CEO and head of Sister L.A. Together, they will work on developing stories and opportunities with talent and distributors Stateside.

Launched just last October, Sister is headquartered in the U.K., with offices in London and L.A.; Murdoch serves as executive chairman and Featherstone as head of Sister London.

“Kate is not only wildly talented, but she brings a clear-eyed discipline and expertise to every project and opportunity,” said Snider in a statement. “And, more importantly, her taste and passion is symbiotic with that of Sister’s, with a dedication to developing extraordinary voices and stories. We are all thrilled Kate is joining our team as we continue to build out our Los Angeles base.”

Before her time at Entertainment 360, Fenske was senior vice president of development at Universal Cable Productions, jointly overseeing scripted development, guiding Hulu’s “The Act,” Netflix’s “Umbrella Academy,” Syfy’s “Nightflyers” and “Channel Zero,” Bravo’s “Dirty John” and “Imposters,” USA’s “The Sinner” and “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.” and YouTube thriller “Impulse.” Prior to that she headed marketing for BBC One and Drama in the U.K., and served as head of development at Grady Twin Productions under Marti Noxon and Dawn Olmstead.

“Joining Sister is an undeniable opportunity – I’m truly thrilled to support these remarkable women in their commitment to bold voices telling powerful stories,” said Fenske.