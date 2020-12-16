Kate Beckinsale to Headline Paramount Plus Dark Comedy ‘Guilty Party’

There has been a change at the top of a forthcoming Paramount Plus series.

Kate Beckinsale is now set to play the lead role in the streamer’s dark comedy “Guilty Party,” after previous headliner Isla Fisher was forced to step away due to COVID-19 circumstances, Variety has confirmed.

Fisher was also in place to executive produce the project, which was ordered at CBS All Access (which is being rebranded as Paramount Plus) back in March.

The half-hour series revolves around Beth Baker (Beckinsale), a discredited journalist desperate to salvage her career by latching on to the story of a young mother sentenced to life in prison for maiming and murdering her husband, crimes she claims she didn’t commit. In trying to uncover the truth, Beth finds herself in over her head as she contends with Colorado gun-smugglers, clickbait culture, the doldrums of marriage and her own tarnished past.

Rebecca Addelman is still on board to serve as the main writer and executive producer on the series. Sam Hansen, Jimmy Miller and Funny Or Die’s Joe Farrell, Jim Ziegler, and Mike Farah will also executive produce, with Joe Hardesty co-executive producing. Trent O’Donnell has signed on to direct and executive produce. CBS Television Studios is producing in association with Funny or Die and Mosaic.

Beckinsale’s most recent credit is the ITV and Amazon series “The Widow,” which aired last year, but she is best known for playing Selene in the supernatural film franchise “Underworld.” She is represented by UTA, 3 Arts, and Kleinberg Lange Cuddy & Carlo.