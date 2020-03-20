Kal Penn, Freida Pinto on Putting Indian Culture Front and Center in Disney’s ‘Mira, Royal Detective’

By

Audrey Cleo's Most Recent Stories

View All

Kal Penn, Freida Pinto, Aasif Mandvi, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Jameela Jamil are just some of the actors lending their voices to “Mira, Royal Detective,” a new CGI-animated show premiering on Disney Channel and Disney Junior. 

The show centers on a whipsmart 8-year-old named Mira — voiced by newcomer Leela Ladnier — as she solves mysteries in the colorful and fictional kingdom of Jalpur in India, with the help of two mongoose friends, Chikku (Ambudkar) and Mikku (Penn). The show features various facets of Indian culture, including dance, food, dress and song, and episodes centered on holidays like Diwali and Holi, a first for an animated Disney show.

And for the cast, which is exclusively of South Asian descent, the experience of bringing Indian culture to life for a younger audience has been both unique and heartening. 

“Why this one feels a little more different is because this one gets viewed and consumed at a very, very early age,” Pinto, who voices Queen Shanti, told Variety, crediting the creators and producers (who were not of South Asian descent) for their research. “They did really pay attention to detail, right from the clothes that [Mira’s] wearing and the food that they talk about, laddus and whatnot. [I] really like that we didn’t have to whitewash it to make it palatable.”

This included consulting with Bollywood choreographers for dance sequences and using Hindi linguists to ensure proper pronunciation of certain words in the script, a unique experience even for Penn, who speaks both Hindi and Gujarati. It’s an attention to detail and nuance that can be rare in projects like this, he said. 

“The caliber of a Mira Nair, a Jhumpa Lahiri, that’s the caliber of folks who try to pay attention to detail because they know, in addition to representation, it’s just going to bring out the best story possible for the audience. That’s what’s been so amazing about this experience, too,” Penn said.

Added Ladnier, “This is going to expose young kids to South Asian culture and, hopefully, normalize our culture.” 

For Ambudkar, getting to rap and sing as a mongoose alongside Penn was a full-circle career moment. 

Ambudkar recalled meeting Penn in a subway in New York during Ambudkar’s college days and telling Penn how much he admired his work. He reiterated the same sentiment to Penn when he saw him performing in a play years later. 

“He’s older than me, but when I was coming up, he broke, he made it possible,” Ambudkar said. “So to be standing next to somebody who literally made my dream seem like it could be a reality is surreal, and it’s an amazing gift.” 

Penn said he felt similarly about fellow performer Mandvi (who voices Sahil on the show), whom Penn looked up to early on in his own career. 

“For Utkarsh, Aasif and I to bookend a conversation like that, and the fact that we get to be in the same show together is pretty fun,” Penn said. 

Among the cultural nuances “Mira” includes: addressing elders as “auntie” and “uncle.” The cast drew on their own experiences to give their best “elder” advice to young people for Variety. 

“Don’t talk to strangers,” Pinto said.

Penn, who grew up in New Jersey, added, “If you went to your Polish friend’s house or your Jewish friend’s house or your Italian friend’s house, all of the dads would say the same thing as the moms, which was, ‘Did you eat? Eat!’ So the uncle advice is just eat.” 

Ambudkar has a more practical approach. 

“Probably, like, get a good tax guy. Like, ‘Who’s doing your taxes?’” he said. “‘Did you know you could write that off?’”

Watch the cast talk about Mira, Royal Detective above.

More TV

  • Rosario Dawson'Briarpatch' premiere, Toronto International Film

    Rosario Dawson to Play Ahsoka Tano in 'The Mandalorian' Season 2

    Rosario Dawson has joined season 2 of “The Mandalorian” in a role which will have “Clone Wars” fans brimming with excitement. The “Briarpatch” star has been cast in the guest starring role of Ahsoka Tano, Variety has confirmed. Tano is Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice and one of the central characters in the popular animated “Star Wars” series. [...]

  • Boris Johnson

    U.K. Government to Cover 80% of Wages of Those Not Working, Closes Cinemas and Theaters

    The U.K. government is escalating its response to the country’s coronavirus outbreak, with lockdown measures finally in place and extensive economic support for retained workers. Speaking as part of a daily televised press briefing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered all cinemas, theatres, bars, pubs, restaurants, nightclubs and gyms to shut down from Friday evening [...]

  • Bristol, CT - March 26, 2019

    ESPN Plans to Air Classic 'WrestleMania' Events (EXCLUSIVE)

    Of all the sports ESPN has shown over the years, professional wrestling matches from WWE haven’t really been on the list. That will change this weekend. For three Sundays, the Disney-owned sports-media giant will air classic WrestleMania events on its flagship cable network and stream them on its mobile app. The initiative commences this Sunday [...]

  • Netflix's 'Self Made' Shows Characters' Growing

    How Netflix's 'Self Made' Shows Characters' Growing Wealth Through Costumes

    Finding the look for Netflix’s new four-part series “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker” was something costume designer Karyn Wagner describes as “being in heaven, and a smorgasbord of design.” Set in 1908, the story follows the title character, born Sarah Breedlove and played by Octavia Spencer, who learns about caring [...]

  • MastersFX The Magicians Makeup

    How 'The Magicians' Cast Turned Into Fantastical Characters With MastersFX Team

    Syfy fantasy series “The Magicians,” about a group of college students who travel through time and worlds to battle wildly imaginative creatures, draws to a close April 1 after five seasons, having taken viewers on a Harry Potter-meets-video-game thrill ride. Knowing that this is the end of the run gives MastersFX founder and president Todd [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad