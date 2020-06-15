Former ‘Bachelorette’ Kaitlyn Bristowe Joins ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Just three years after claiming she was blocked from the ABC reality TV series, Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Mirrorball trophy dreams are finally coming true. The former star of dating franchise “The Bachelorette” will be joining the next batch of foxtrotting famous folk on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Announced after ABC’s new clip show, “The Bachelor, the Greatest Seasons Ever,” longtime series host Chris Harrison informed Bristowe of the news via live video chat. “This is a question I’m so excited to ask you because, well, your life is about to change,” Harrison said, leaning heavily into the dramatics in front of Bristowe and her current partner “Bachelor” alum Jason Tartick.

Several fans speculated, after much Harrison hinting, that the surprise cameo of Bristowe and Tartick would result in an on-air proposal. But Bristowe’s invitation to join the cast of “Dancing With the Stars” is even more shocking than reality TV love.

Back in 2016 the “Bachelorette” favorite claimed that her previous attempts to join “DWTS” were rejected after “Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss had barred her entry. “Actually I was offered it, had the contract & Mike Fliess [sic] told me I wasn’t allowed,” Bristowe tweeted. “He said he didn’t want people wanting fame after his show.”

Fleiss’ response to Bristowe’s past statement was denial and support, writing from his personal Twitter account, “[Kaitlyn Bristowe] has my total support if she wants to appear on DWTS!!!”

Reps for ABC had no comment.

Meanwhile Tartick and Bristowe both seem pretty excited about the news.