Justin Bieber, ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘Queer Eye’ Announced for First-Ever Virtual PaleyFest

The Paley Center for Media’s annual PaleyFest television festival is joining the ever-growing list of events pivoting to virtual production amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the series taking part in this first-ever PaleyFest are YouTube’s “Justin Bieber: Seasons” (moderated by Variety‘s own Shirley Halperin), NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” FX on Hulu’s “Mrs. America,” Pop TV’s “One Day at a Time” and “Schitt’s Creek,” Starz’s “Outlander” and a trio of shows from Netflix: “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” “Ozark” and “Queer Eye.”

All panels will stream on the Paley Center’s YouTube channel, available first to Paley Center and Citi card members on Aug. 7 (Citi is the festival’s official sponsor), and then to the general public on Aug. 10. Notably, though, the “Schitt’s Creek” panel, will be a members-only event.

“PaleyFest LA has been the premier television festival in the country for more than thirty-five years, and, we’re so pleased to bring this best-in-class festival to millions of fans virtually for the first time through our Paley YouTube channel,” said Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO, Paley Center for Media. “We look forward to presenting this incredible lineup of programs featuring the shows that make us laugh, take us into a world of mystery, comfort us, and shine a light on pressing social issues. We’re thrilled to welcome back Citi as the official card of PaleyFest and we couldn’t ask for a better partner.”

PaleyFest was originally scheduled for its usual in-person festival at the Dolby Theatre in March 2020, but the shelter in place and safer at home guidelines caused that event to be canceled. “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” “One Day at a Time,” “Outlander,” “Ozark” and “Schitt’s Creek” were onboard then and remain on the lineup now, but ABC’s “Modern Family,” CBS’ “NCIS” (to celebrate its 400 episode), Amazon’s “The Boys,” CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Picard,” HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Netflix’s “Dead To Me” and Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” were originally scheduled for the live festival but are opting not to participate in the virtual one.

Television fans who make a tax-deductible donation of $50 or more to the Paley Center will see their name included onscreen during the closing credit of each PaleyFest event.

See below for the full lineup of events:

“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” will feature executive producers Dolly Parton and Sam Haskell, and actors Kathleen Turner and Ginnifer Goodwin.

“Justin Bieber: Seasons” will feature Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Michael D. Ratner, Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye, Poo Bear, Josh Gudwin, Joe Termini, Ryan Good and Alex Piper.

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” will feature Seth Meyers and his behind-the-scenes team, including producer Mike Shoemaker, head writer and producer Alex Baze, supervising producer Sal Gentile and writers Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will feature executive producers Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, with additional guests to be announced. About joining the event, the Palladinos said: “Because the two of us are pretty sick of looking at each other, we are thrilled with the invitation to jump online and talk to other people about comedy. Many thanks to PaleyFest for the opportunity.”

“Mrs. America” will feature executive producers Dahvi Waller, Coco Francini and Stacey Sher, executive producer and director Ryan Fleck, executive producer and actor Cate Blanchett, and cast members Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, Sarah Paulson, Margo Martindale, Ari Graynor and John Slattery. ABC News’ chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz will moderate the conversation.

“One Day at a Time” will feature executive producers Gloria Calderón Kellett, Brent Miller and Mike Royce, as well as actors Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Todd Grinnell, Stephen Tobolowsky, India de Beaufort, Sheridan Pierce, Ed Quinn and Raquel Justice. Stacey Abrams, founder of Fair Fight will moderate.

“Outlander” returns to PaleyFest with executive producers Maril Davis and Matthew B. Roberts, book author Diana Gabaldon and actors Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin. “It is a tremendous honor to be part of PaleyFest LA 2020,” said Roberts. “In times of uncertainty, we often look to the support of our families and communities. The global community — or family — of ‘Outlander’ fans has been steadfast in their support over the years. Though we may not be able to do so in person, we look forward to being able to offer our thanks virtually, and are immensely grateful to the Paley Center for the privilege of participating.”

“Ozark” will feature executive producer Chris Mundy; executive producer, director and actor Jason Bateman; and actors Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Janet McTeer and Tom Pelphrey. “We couldn’t be happier. The list of shows that have been included in PaleyFest is like a laundry list of our favorite series ever. So, to look back on ‘Ozark’ Season 3 as part of this group is truly an honor,” said Mundy.

“Queer Eye” will feature all five of of the show’s stars: Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness.

“Schitt’s Creek” will feature co-creators, executive producers and actors Dan Levy and Eugene Levy, as well as actor and consulting producer Catherine O’Hara and actor Annie Murphy.