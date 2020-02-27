Julie McNamara Upped to Head of Programming at CBS All Access

In the wake of ViacomCBS’ first earnings report as a newly merged company, CBS All Access is seeing some changes to its exec lineup.

Julie McNamara has been elevated to executive vice president, head of programming at the streaming service, up from her prior role as exec VP of original content, a position she has held since June 2016.

This means that she will now oversee the overall programming strategy for the streaming platform, spanning current and future originals, acquisitions and content brought in from ViacomCBS’ studios and networks. McNamara will now report to ViacomCBS chief digital officer Marc DeBevoise and CBS chief creative officer David Nevins; previously McNamara reported to DeBevoise and CBS TV Studios president David Stapf.

Additionally, Jeff Grossman, previously senior VP of content strategy for CBS Entertainment Digital, will step into the newly created role of exec VP of content strategy and operations for CBS All Access and CBS Entertainment Digital. He will report to McNamara and CBS Entertainment head Kelly Kahl.

Rob Gelick has been named exec VP and general manager streaming services and chief product officer of ViacomCBS, while Domenic DiMeglio — formerly exec VP of distribution, marketing and operations for CBS Digital Media at CBS Interactive — has been appointed exec VP, head of operations and chief marketing officer of ViacomCBS Digital. Gelick and DiMeglio will continue to report to DeBevoise.

Gelick will continue to lead product, engineering, video and design for CBS All Access. His new position encompasses other ViacomCBS Digital direct-to-consumer entertainment experiences, sites and apps. DiMeglio will continue to lead marketing, monetization and data insights for the streamer, in addition to video ad monetization, distribution and operations for ViacomCBS Digital.