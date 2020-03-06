Julie Bowen to Star in CBS Comedy Pilot ‘Raised by Wolves’

Julie Bowen will topline the CBS multi-camera comedy pilot “Raised by Wolves,” formerly titled “Please Hold for Frankie Wolfe.”

In the show, a very successful and fiercely independent crisis manager’s (Bowen) world is turned upside down when she decides to let someone into her life for the first time—an 11-year-old girl who she adopts and raises with the occasional help of her fragile, nervous wreck of a sister.

Bowen’s character, Frankie Wolfe, is described as a successful, totally put-together powerhouse whose aggressive, blunt-talking style belies the damage incurred by literally being raised by Wolfes (Barbara and Arnie).

The news comes as Bowen prepares to sign off of the critically-acclaimed ABC comedy “Modern Family,” which is about to conclude after 11 seasons on the network in April. Bowen won two Emmy Awards for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her work on the show in addition to directing two episodes. Her other credits include shows like “Ed,” “Boston Legal,” “Weeds,” “ER,” and “Lost.” Should the project move forward, it would be her first multi-camera role in her career. She also recently directed a short film in the Power On series for Google. On the film side, she is known for starring in “Happy Gilmore” opposite Adam Sandler, with whom she will soon reunite on the upcoming Netflix film “Hubie Halloween.”

She is repped by ICM and Liberman Zerman Management.

The pilot hails from writers and executive producers Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, the co-creators of “Will & Grace.” Universal Television will produce.