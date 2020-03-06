×

Julie Bowen to Star in CBS Comedy Pilot ‘Raised by Wolves’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Julie Bowen
CREDIT: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Julie Bowen will topline the CBS multi-camera comedy pilot “Raised by Wolves,” formerly titled “Please Hold for Frankie Wolfe.”

In the show, a very successful and fiercely independent crisis manager’s (Bowen) world is turned upside down when she decides to let someone into her life for the first time—an 11-year-old girl who she adopts and raises with the occasional help of her fragile, nervous wreck of a sister.

Bowen’s character, Frankie Wolfe, is described as a successful, totally put-together powerhouse whose aggressive, blunt-talking style belies the damage incurred by literally being raised by Wolfes (Barbara and Arnie).

The news comes as Bowen prepares to sign off of the critically-acclaimed ABC comedy “Modern Family,” which is about to conclude after 11 seasons on the network in April. Bowen won two Emmy Awards for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her work on the show in addition to directing two episodes. Her other credits include shows like “Ed,” “Boston Legal,” “Weeds,” “ER,” and “Lost.” Should the project move forward, it would be her first multi-camera role in her career. She also recently directed a short film in the Power On series for Google. On the film side, she is known for starring in “Happy Gilmore” opposite Adam Sandler, with whom she will soon reunite on the upcoming Netflix film “Hubie Halloween.”

She is repped by ICM and Liberman Zerman Management.

The pilot hails from writers and executive producers Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, the co-creators of “Will & Grace.” Universal Television will produce.

More TV

  • Julie Bowen

    Julie Bowen to Star in CBS Comedy Pilot 'Raised by Wolves'

    Julie Bowen will topline the CBS multi-camera comedy pilot “Raised by Wolves,” formerly titled “Please Hold for Frankie Wolfe.” In the show, a very successful and fiercely independent crisis manager’s (Bowen) world is turned upside down when she decides to let someone into her life for the first time—an 11-year-old girl who she adopts and [...]

  • Josh Segarra

    'Night School' Pilot at NBC Casts Josh Segarra in Kevin Hart Role

    Josh Segarra has been cast in one of the lead roles in NBC’s upcoming pilot based on the film “Night School.” Segarra will play Teddy Walker, described as a charming salesman, in the multi-camera comedy pilot. The role was played in the film by Kevin Hart. Segarra joins previously announced cast member Shanola Hampton, who [...]

  • Amazing Stories Apple TV Plus

    Steven Spielberg's 'Amazing Stories': TV Review

    Apple’s ongoing value proposition to viewers deciding between streaming services has been star-driven: This is the service that brings you Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, M. Night Shyamalan, Oprah Winfrey and her book club — and now Steven Spielberg. The director is using the service to reboot his 1980s anthology series “Amazing Stories,” a show [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad