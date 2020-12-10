Julia Roberts to Star in Apple Series ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ From Hello Sunshine

Julia Roberts has signed on to star in a series adaptation of the upcoming Laura Dave novel “The Last Thing He Told Me” at Apple.

Roberts will executive produce in addition to starring, with Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter of Hello Sunshine also executive producing. Hello Sunshine optioned the book from Dave, who will adapt the book for television and executive produce along with her husband, Josh Singer. Marisa Yeres Gill and Lisa Gillan will also executive produce with Roberts through their Red Om Films banner. 20th Television will serve as the studio.

“The Last Thing He Told Me” follows a woman (Roberts) who forms an unexpected relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. The novel will be published by Simon & Schuster on May 4.

The series will mark Roberts’ second regular television role in recent years, as she previously starred in Season 1 of “Homecoming” at Amazon. She is primarily known for her film roles, including her Oscar-winning turn in “Erin Brockovich.” She has also been nominated for “Steel Magnolias,” “Pretty Woman,” and “August: Osage County.”

“The Last Thing He Told Me” is the latest in a string of projects Hello Sunshine has set up at Apple. The company recently set up the drama “Surface” starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw at the streamer in addition to producing “The Morning Show,” in which Witherspoon stars. Apple also currently airs the drama “Truth Be Told,” which Hello Sunshine produces, and has ordered the competition series “My Kind of Country” from the company.