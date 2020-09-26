Julia Louis-Dreyfus Announces ‘Veep’ Reunion to Raise Money for Wisconsin Democratic Party

The cast of “Veep” is reuniting to help get former veep Joe Biden back into the White House.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus took to Twitter today to announce the virtual reunion, which is a fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

The reunion will take place on Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. CST and will feature “Veep” cast members including Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Sam Richardson, Tim Simons, Tony Hale, Clea Duvall and Matt Walsh, plus some surprise guests. David Mandel, an executive producer on the show, will moderate the event, which will only be livestreamed once.

“All roads to the White House go through the great state of Wisconsin. Trump can’t win re-election if he doesn’t win Wisconsin,” Louis-Dreyfus said in her announcement video. “So the democratic party of Wisconsin has built an unprecedented voter mobilization operation, and they need resources in these final days to deliver Wisconsin to vice president Joe Biden and Senator Harris.”

Wisconsin is a swing state that will be crucial in this year’s election. This is not the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s first star-studded fundraiser — they also hosted a table read of “The Princess Bride” on Sept. 4, which raised over $4 million for the party. Viewers can donate any amount of money on the party’s website to gain access to the virtual event.

“The future of democracy is on the line, people,” Louis-Dreyfus said in the video. “Come and join us and be part of winning Wisconsin, taking down Trump and electing Joe Biden.”

Watch her full announcement below.