Julia Louis-Dreyfus Signs Overall Deal With Apple TV Plus

Elaine Low

Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, of “Veep” and “Seinfeld” fame, has inked an overall deal with Apple TV Plus to develop new projects exclusively for the platform as executive producer and star.

“I am thrilled about this new partnership with my friends at Apple,” said Louis-Dreyfus. “Also, many thanks and kudos to my representatives for structuring the deal in such a way that I am paid in AirPods.”

The Apple deal will be the actor-producer’s first with a streaming service. Louis-Dreyfus, known also for her roles on “Saturday Night Live” and “The New Adventures of Old Christine,” last year wrapped up a seven-season run as the star of lauded HBO comedy “Veep.”

The overall deal adds the star to Apple TV Plus’ roster that currently includes Alfonso Cuaron, Kerry Ehrin, Jon M. Chu, Justin Lin, Jason Katims and Lee Eisenberg. Eisenberg’s multi-year deal was announced earlier in the week; the “Little America” co-creator launched a new banner, Piece of Work Entertainment, as part of the agreement. The streaming service, which launched in November, additionally has deals with studios A24 and Imagine Documentaries. In other recent Apple TV Plus news, the streamer has picked up the rights to the Spike Jonze-produced documentary “Beastie Boys Story.”

Louis-Dreyfus is repped by CAA and ID. The Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG and Critics Choice Award winner has also received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Her upcoming work includes “Downhill” with Will Ferrell; she serves as a producer on the Fox Searchlight comedy directed by Jim Rash and Nat Faxon.

