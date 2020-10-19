Julia Johnson Named Head of Business and Legal Affairs and Executive VP at ICM Partners

APA executive Julia Johnson has joined ICM Partners as general counsel and executive VP overseeing all business and legal affairs.

At ICM, Johnson will take on some of the duties now handed by general counsel Rick Levy, who is exiting the agency at the end of the year. Johnson is expected to begin in November. She reports to ICM co-presidents Sloan Harris and Kevin Crotty.

“We did a long and thorough search to fill this vitally important position within our agency and Julia’s experience, credentials, winning reputation and personality make her a perfect fit for ICM Partners. We could not be happier or prouder to have her join our senior executive team,” Harris and Crotty said in a statement.

Johnson spent the past three years in a similar role at APA. Earlier in her career she worked in business and legal affairs at ABC Studios, Fox 21, Universal Television and Lifetime Television.

Johnson said she was drawn to ICM in part because of the agency’s “industry-leading culture” and its attention to diversity and inclusion initiatives.

“They build careers the right way and have made dramatic, transformative acquisitions to broaden the scope of opportunities for all their clients and set an exciting future for the entire agency. I’m excited to be part of ICM’s trajectory, tremendous growth and working closely with the team to create bold new opportunities for the agency and its clients in this ever-changing,” Johnson said.

With Johnson’s appointment, more than half of ICM’s departments are run or co-run by female leaders, part of the “50/50 by 2020” pledge that ICM and other companies made more than three years ago as the #MeToo revelations rocked the industry.