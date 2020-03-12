×

HBO Max Orders Julia Child Series to Pilot

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Julia Child on the set of her cooking show, 'The French ChefJulia Child, Boston
CREDIT: Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/S

HBO Max is officially moving forward with a pilot order for a series inspired by the life of Julia ChildVariety has learned.

Titled “Julia,” the one-hour show will explore her life and her show “The French Chef,” which essentially invented food television. Through Child, the show is said to explore an evolving time in American history – the emergence of a new social institution called public television, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity, and America’s cultural growth.

The cast includes: Sarah Lancashire as Julia Child; Tom Hollander as Paul Child, Julia’s husband; Brittany Bradford as Alice, Associate Producer of the show “I’ve Been Reading” who champions Julia after her appearance; Fran Kranz as Russ, producer on the show “I’ve Been Reading” who begrudgingly joins Julia’s cooking show; Fiona Glascottas Judith, the editor with a knack for pulling manuscripts out of the reject pile and turning them into bestsellers; Bebe Neuwirth as Avis, Julia’s biggest champion, confidant and best friend; Isabella Rossellini in the guest star role of Simca, Julia’s co-author; and Jefferson Mays in the guest star role of Albert, the host of WGBH’s “I’ve Been Reading.”

Daniel Goldfarb will serve as the writer and executive producer on the pilot, with Chris Keyser set to executive produce and serve as showrunner. Charles McDougall will direct and executive produce, with Erwin Stoff and Kimberly Carver of 3 Arts Entertainment also executive producing. Todd Schulkin will be consulting producer on behalf of The Julia Child Foundation. Lionsgate Television will produce.

It was first reported in September that “Julia” was in the works at HBO Max, with Joan Cusack attached to play the lead role. Should the project go to series, it would not be the first time Child had been portrayed onscreen. Meryl Streep famously played the celebrated chef in the 2009 film “Julie & Julia,” which earned Streep an Academy Award nomination for best actress.

Lancashire is repped by Independent Talent Group. Hollander is repped by WME and United Agents. Bradford is repped by Untitled Entertainment, CESD and Peikoff Mahan. Kranz is repped by Berwick & Kovacik, Gersh, and Sloane Offer. Glascott is represented by The Artists Partnership, LINK Entertainment and Felker Toczek. Neuwirth is repped by ICM. Rossellini is repped by APA. Mays is repped by ICM and Authentic Management.

More TV

  • Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan Westworld

    'Westworld' Showrunners on the Series' Bold New Direction for Season 3

    For the past seven years, showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan have dedicated their professional lives to “Westworld,” HBO’s sprawling and cerebral sci-fi series loosely based on Michael Crichton’s 1973 movie. In the story, a race of artificially intelligent robots in the not-too-distant future violently rises up against the humans who’ve used and abused them for [...]

  • Julia Child on the set of

    HBO Max Orders Julia Child Series to Pilot

    HBO Max is officially moving forward with a pilot order for a series inspired by the life of Julia Child, Variety has learned. Titled “Julia,” the one-hour show will explore her life and her show “The French Chef,” which essentially invented food television. Through Child, the show is said to explore an evolving time in American [...]

  • INFECTION

    U.K.-Sold Virus Titles See New Business Traction

    As COVID-19 increasingly decimates cinema going in Europe and threatens film and TV shoots, the continent is noting the first signs of an uptick in virus-related productions and sales on contagion titles. A flutter of business underscores, however, the perception of a market demand for reliable information about contagion rather than any general boom in [...]

  • Bernie Sanders Joe Biden

    CNN Moves Democratic Debate to Washington Studio, Jorge Ramos Bows Out

    Debates among Democratic presidential hopefuls in this recent cycle have been raucous, knock-down drag-em-outs. The next one is likely to be a more staid affair. CNN will move its planned coverage of the next Democratic debate to a studio in Washington D.C from a hall in Arizona, a nod to concerns about the growing spread [...]

  • Jimmy Kimmel James Corden David Spade

    Kimmel, Corden, Spade Late-Night Shows Will Drop Live Crowds

    The next time James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel or David Spade deliver a few jokes, they won’t hear anyone in the audience clapping or laughing. And that will be by design. One day after TV’s New York-based late-night programs announced they would ditch the live audiences for their broadcasts out of concerns related to the spread [...]

  • THE MASKED SINGER: Night Angel in

    TV Ratings: 'The Masked Singer' Hits 5-Week Viewer High, Tops 'Survivor'

    “The Masked Singer” was the big winner in the Wednesday night TV ratings race. The Fox competition show, which unmasked arguably its most controversial contestant yet, scored a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 7.2 million viewers, its largest tally for five weeks. That viewership figure also meant it beat out CBS’ “Survivor” for [...]

  • Fernando Alonso

    Amazon Sets Documentary Series on Racing Champion Fernando Alonso

    Amazon Prime has commissioned a new documentary series about Spanish racing driver Fernando Alonso, it announced Thursday. Titled “Fernando,” the new documentary will feature intimate access to Alonso and his racing team throughout the past year in the lead up to his debut at the Dakar Rally in South America. The 5-part series will delve [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad