Judith Light to Receive Variety Icon Award at Canneseries

Judith Light will receive the third-ever Variety Icon Award at Canneseries.

“I am profoundly honored to receive the Variety Icon Award as Variety has been a powerful support to me for for so many years,” Light said. “More than four decades into my career, I am so still so grateful to participate in telling stories that I deeply value and work with the brilliant teams who create them. I dedicate this award to all of the characters that I have played, the women they represent and to the people who have taken these characters into their hearts. I am always humbled to hear that these characters have companied individuals through various times in their lives and have entertained, educated, uplifted or empowered the viewers in some way. This Variety Icon Award will forever have a special place in my own heart. I am honored and inspired to continue playing characters that change the dialogue around various issues, transform the way we relate to each other and unite us all as one family through the powerful art of television.”

Currently, Light stars in Netflix’s “The Politician” as New York State Senator Dede Standish. She is also appearing in the second season of Spectrum’s “Manhunt” anthology, subtitled “Deadly Games,” as the real-life Richard Jewell’s mother. Most recently she wrapped up a run as matriarch Shelly Pfefferman in Amazon Prime Video’s “Transparent.” She will soon be seen on the big screen in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Tick, Tick…Boom” adaptation.

Light’s extensive film, television and theater career also includes roles in “Who’s The Boss?”, “Ugly Betty,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” the “Dallas” revival and “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.” She won two consecutive Daytime Emmys in the 1980s for her work on “One Life to Live” and two consecutive Tony Awards in 2012 and 2013, for performances in “Other Desert Cities” and “The Assembled Parties,” respectively. These two performances made her the first female actor in nearly two decades to win consecutive Tony Awards. She also received the 2019 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for her extensive philanthropy work. She is on the Board of Directors of the MCC Theatre in New York.

“Everyone at Variety is thrilled to partner again with Canneseries to honor a performer who represents the best of the acting profession,” said Daniel Holloway, executive editor, TV, at Variety. “Judith Light is one of our greatest actors, one whose work has long been nothing short of extraordinary.”

Light will receive this Icon Award on March 27 during the Canneseries opening ceremony.

Variety‘s Icon Award recognizes outstanding achievement in acting for a performer whose powerful work has elicited praise from both critics and the audience alike, whether in film, television or stage. Previous recipients included Michelle Dockery and Dame Diana Rigg.