Judge Judy Sets Sights on Streaming, Cable Arena for Next Chapter With ‘Judy Justice’

Suddenly, the most-watched personality in daytime TV is a free agent.

Judith Sheindlin, better known as “Judge Judy,” surprised the industry with the news that surfaced Sunday evening that she is ending her run on the top-rated court show after the 2020-21 season, which will mark her 25th year on the show. Sheindlin now plans to launch a new gaveler in fall 2021, “Judy Justice.” But reruns drawn from “Judge Judy’s” vault of more than 5,000 episodes will continue to air in syndication for some time.

Sheindlin has teamed with former CBS executive Scott Koondel to handle the sale of the new series. The show is expected to be a gaveler in a similar format as “Judge Judy.” But it will not be aimed for broadcast syndication. The bet is that “Judy Justice” will command attention from a streaming service or major cable outlet that can craft an innovative distribution plan that blends linear and streaming platforms.

“Judge Judy” is unusual in the contemporary landscape as a series that airs only on broadcast TV. Reruns have never been made available on cable or via streaming. CBS will maintain “Judge Judy’s” presence in daytime TV even after original “Judge Judy” production ends by repackaging some of the episodes amassed since the series led the revival of the court show genre with its debut in 1996.

“Judge Judy” in its current season averages 9 million-10 million viewers a week. Among syndicated series, only “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy” consistently draw more viewers, but those shows air in late evening time slots when a much larger audience is available. “Judge Judy” airs largely in afternoon or early evening berths.

Sheindlin ranks high among the highest-paid stars in TV with a salary for “Judge Judy” alone that is close to $50 million a year. She is also creator and exec producer of the CBS-syndicated court show “Hot Bench,” which is in its sixth season. Sheindlin has committed to at least two seasons as host and producer of “Judy Justice.”

“I am looking forward to a banner 25th anniversary season. CBS has been a fine partner for 20-plus years,” Sheindlin said in a statement. “They have decided to monetize their ‘Judge Judy’ library of reruns. I wish them good luck with their experiment.”

Sheindlin is not believed to be facing any non-compete restrictions after she moves on next year. There’s been some friction between Sheindlin and CBS in recent years over the handling of her rerun library. Sheindlin gained control over her archive at some point during her numerous contract negotiations with CBS. CBS wound up buying the rights to the “Judge Judy” library for an estimated $100 million after the rights were shopped around in 2017.

Sheindlin could not immediately be reached for further comment. A representative for CBS Television Distribution could The former Manhattan family court jurist broke the news of her decision to end “Judge Judy’s” run in an interview with fellow syndication star Ellen DeGeneres that is set to air today. Sheindlin booked the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” appearance largely to tubthump her support for Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg, who is looking for a bounce in this week’s Super Tuesday primaries in 14 states to invigorate his self-funded presidential campaign.

“Mike Bloomberg is a visionary who has accomplished great things for NYC and the business that transformed an entire industry,” Sheindlin said of the former New York City mayor. “He will use those unique skills to make all of America better for everyone.”