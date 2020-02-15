Jude Law, Taika Waititi Team on Showtime Limited Series ‘The Aeutur’

With the second season of “The New Pope” about to premiere on HBO, Jude Law has zeroed in on his next TV project, teaming up with one of Hollywood’s most sought-after directors.

Sources tell Variety that Law is in talks to star in Showtime’s limited series “The Auteur,” with “Jojo Rabbit” director Taika Waititi on board to exec produce, as well as direct some of the episodes. Since the show is still in development, it’s unknown how many episodes Waititi would direct. Taika will also co-write the show with Peter Warren.

Law is also exec producing the series. Showtime had no comment on the project.

Sources say the series, told from the point of view of an eccentric “auteur” played by Law, is a satire on Hollywood. It’s unknown when the show will go into production as Law is about to start shooting the third installment in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, while Waititi will commence production on “Thor: Love and Thunder” later this year.

Law has already had a strong beginning to 2020, starting with the second season of his HBO show “The New Pope,” which also stars John Malkovich. On the film side, he was recently seen in the Paramount thriller “Rhythm Section,” opposite Blake Lively, and also had “The Nest” bow at the Sundance Film Festival. In 2019, he appeared in his first Marvel movie, “Captain Marvel.”

Waititi is coming off an Oscar win for best adapted screenplay for “Jojo Rabbit” and also just finished production on the Searchlight Pictures dramedy “Next Goal Wins,” which stars Michael Fassbender. He is currently writing “Thor: Love and Thunder,” with Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as the God of Thunder. The movie is expected to go into production later this year.

Law is repped by WME and Julian Belfrage Associates. Waitit is repped by CAA and Manage-ment.