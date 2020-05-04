JPMorgan Chase Strikes Ad Pact to Sponsor Fox Business Segment

JPMorgan Chase will sponsor a new programming segment on Fox Business Network devoted to examining how cities will re-open for business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The three-part series, “Investing in our Cities,” will debut Tuesday, May 5 at 7:30 a.m. eastern on “Mornings with Maria,” which is anchored by Maria Bartiromo. The host will interview business executives and city planners and discuss the economic impact of the pandemic.

Executives at Fox News Media have been working to devise new programming franchises that are less tied to politics and more centered around lifestyle, education and other topics. Fox News Channel has recently held town halls devoted to questions around distance learning, for example.

The new series is expected to examine a different city each month. On Tuesday, Bartiromo will speak business executives from Cleveland, Ohio, including Dale Angin, program director for youth, heath and human services at Cleveland Foundation and Daniel Cohn vice president for strategy at Mt. Sinai Health Care Foundation.