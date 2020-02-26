Josh Brolin to Lead Amazon Drama Series ‘Outer Range’

Josh Brolin has found his next role.

The “Avengers” and “No Country for Old Men” star has signed on to play the lead role in “Outer Range,” a thriller which received a series order at Amazon. The show was announced as part of the TV overall deal that Amazon signed with Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, unveiled in January.

“Outer Range” centers on a rancher fighting for his territory and family at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. Brolin will play the aforementioned rancher Royal Abbott, who must grapple with the unknown after discovering a mystery on his land.

The show hails from playwright Brian Watkins, and represents his first step into TV. Watkins is a New Dramatists resident playwright, and most recently a Juilliard Lila Acheson Wallace American Playwrights fellow. His latest play “Epiphany” will be seen at Lincoln Center Theater this fall.

Brolin will exec produce the series alongside Watkins, Zev Borow, Heather Rae, and Plan B Entertainment. The actor will next be seen in Denis Villeneuve’s relaunch of the iconic sci-fi property “Dune.” He recently wrapped production on the picture “Flag Day,” in which he will star opposite Sean Penn and Miles Teller. On the TV front, he has an untitled project set up at Hulu, which he is slated to write, exec produce and star in.

Borow previously wrote and produced the pilots “Kansas City” for Amblin and Hulu, and “Love Is Dead” for Gaumont, UCP and USA Network. He is currently adapting the feature “The Assassination of Bangwain Spurge” for HeyDay and Annapurna.

As part of the overall deal between the two, Plan B also has Barry Jenkins’ adaption of the novel “The Underground Railroad” set up at the streamer, as well as a series based on Brian K. Vaughan’s best-selling graphic novel “Paper Girls” in development with Amazon Studios and Legendary Television.