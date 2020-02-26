×

Josh Brolin to Lead Amazon Drama Series ‘Outer Range’

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Josh Brolin Dune
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Josh Brolin has found his next role.

The “Avengers” and “No Country for Old Men” star has signed on to play the lead role in “Outer Range,” a thriller which received a series order at Amazon. The show was announced as part of the TV overall deal that Amazon signed with Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, unveiled in January.

“Outer Range” centers on a rancher fighting for his territory and family at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. Brolin will play the aforementioned rancher Royal Abbott, who must grapple with the unknown after discovering a mystery on his land.

The show hails from playwright Brian Watkins, and represents his first step into TV. Watkins is a New Dramatists resident playwright, and most recently a Juilliard Lila Acheson Wallace American Playwrights fellow. His latest play “Epiphany” will be seen at Lincoln Center Theater this fall.

Brolin will exec produce the series alongside Watkins, Zev Borow, Heather Rae, and Plan B Entertainment. The actor will next be seen in Denis Villeneuve’s relaunch of the iconic sci-fi property “Dune.” He recently wrapped production on the picture “Flag Day,” in which he will star opposite Sean Penn and Miles Teller. On the TV front, he has an untitled project set up at Hulu, which he is slated to write, exec produce and star in. 

Borow previously wrote and produced the pilots “Kansas City” for Amblin and Hulu, and “Love Is Dead” for Gaumont, UCP and USA Network. He is currently adapting the feature “The Assassination of Bangwain Spurge” for HeyDay and Annapurna.

As part of the overall deal between the two, Plan B also has Barry Jenkins’ adaption of the novel “The Underground Railroad” set up at the streamer, as well as a series based on Brian K. Vaughan’s best-selling graphic novel “Paper Girls” in development with Amazon Studios and Legendary Television.

More TV

  • Gary Levine and Jana Winograde Showtime

    Showtime, HBO Broaden Scope as Parent Companies Aim to Grow Their Audiences

    For years, the halo around premium cablers such as HBO and Showtime has been integral to their branding. Their parent companies in a past life — Time Warner and CBS, respectively — seemed to be content with the tens of millions of subscribers each had accumulated. But now, shepherded by new corporate owners — AT&T’s [...]

  • Josh Brolin Dune

    Josh Brolin to Lead Amazon Drama Series 'Outer Range'

    Josh Brolin has found his next role. The “Avengers” and “No Country for Old Men” star has signed on to play the lead role in “Outer Range,” a thriller which received a series order at Amazon. The show was announced as part of the TV overall deal that Amazon signed with Brad Pitt’s Plan B [...]

  • Hilary Duff Lizzie McGuire

    'Lizzie McGuire': How the Disney Plus Revival Ground to a Halt (EXCLUSIVE)

    Disney Plus does not seem to be figuring it out on the way when it comes to the “Lizzie McGuire” revival. Production on the show halted in January after the firing of original series creator and revival showrunner Terri Minsky after just two episodes were completed. Her unceremonious exit has led many industry insiders to [...]

  • mort marcus ira bernstein

    Listen: Why Debmar-Mercury Is Betting on Nick Cannon, 'Schitt's Creek' and Syndication

    They put their homes up as collateral to finance the business in its infancy more than 15 years ago. Today, Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein are getting ready to launch not one, but two new first-run series in the fall, adding to a roster that includes “The Wendy Williams Show” and “Family Feud.” [...]

  • Bob Chapek Disney CEO

    Why Wall Street Is Unhappy (for Now) With Disney's CEO Change

    We all knew the end was coming. Bob Iger had promised, time and again, that the end was coming. But the rather abrupt announcement Tuesday afternoon that he would relinquish his longtime role as CEO of the Walt Disney Co. — and that theme parks head Bob Chapek would succeed him at the top of [...]

  • Camila Maria Concepción dead

    Camila Maria Concepción, Writer on 'Gentefied' and 'Daybreak,' Dies by Suicide at 28

    Camila Maria Concepción, a trans Latina writer, actor and activist who worked on the Netflix series “Gentefied” and “Daybreak,” died last week by suicide, her representative confirmed to Variety. She was 28. She was most recently a staff writer on the zombie series, and served as a writers’ assistant on “Gentefied,” the recently-premiered bilingual show [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad